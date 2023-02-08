New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his desire for Tom Brady to sign a one-day contract and formally retire as a member of the team. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski discussed the possibility of doing the same, and said it is something he would consider if the opportunity was presented, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“If it was offered and presented, it would definitely be a possibility,” Gronkowski said, via Howe. “I love New England. I loved my time there. I learned so much. I love Mr. Kraft. I love the whole organization, coach (Bill) Belichick, everyone. I’ve learned so much there over the nine years. If that was presented in my case, that would definitely be something to consider because of just how much that place means to me for the rest of my life.”

Rob Gronkowski played 11 seasons in the NFL between 2010 and 2021, taking a hiatus in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots. He came out of retirement in 2020 to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play with his old quarterback Tom Brady, and won the Super Bowl that season. Grownkowski then retired for good after the 2021 season with the Buccaneers.

Growkowski was voted first-team all-pro by the Associated Press four times, all with the Patriots. He sits at 9286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns in his career, and is viewed as one of the better tight ends to play in the NFL. At 33 years old, Gronkowski completely ruled out retirement.

“No, no. I’m done, man,” Gronkowski said, via Howe.

With Brady and Gronkowski looking like they are both retired for good, it will be interesting to see whether Robert Kraft gives both the opportunity to retire as Patriots, or just Brady.