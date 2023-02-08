Robert Kraft’s quest to make sure that Tom Brady retires with the New England Patriots continued on Tuesday.

The Patriots owner shared a positive update though for those hoping that Brady ends up signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Kraft told NBC 10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team plans to have a ceremony celebrating Brady’s career at some point.

Would it come in the form of a one-day contract though or just a separate ceremony?

“All of the above,” Kraft replied to Johnson when asked that question on Tuesday.

Kraft mentioned that there could be multiple ceremonies over the years to celebrate Brady’s 20 seasons with the Patriots as they’re reaching some milestone anniversaries of some of their six Super Bowl wins together.

“He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots. Hopefully, we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons. We’ll [soon] be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl. But he’s a very special person. He’s been, I like to say like a brother to me, but really a son, and he’s pretty special.”

.@Patriots owner Robert Kraft telling me he spoke with @TomBrady today & a celebration of his career in New England will take place, potentially in the form of a one-day contract @NBC10Bostonpic.twitter.com/PkvimmuHpM — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) February 7, 2023

Kraft first mentioned the possibility of bringing Brady back to New England to give him a formal goodbye in an interview on CNN on Feb. 2, the day after the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement from the NFL.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said about signing Brady to a one-day contract. “To us, he is always has been and always will be a Patriot.

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Patriots Owner Bob Kraft joins @PoppyHarlowCNN and @donlemon to talk @TomBrady retirement after 20 years with the New England Patriots and six Super Bowls together. pic.twitter.com/B5JCpK3dQv — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) February 2, 2023

Kraft’s indication that there will be ceremonies celebrating Brady in the future comes a day after he emotionally spoke with Bill Belichick on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. Brady and Belichick shared their admiration for each other and an appreciation for the 20 seasons they worked together before Brady’s departure in 2020.