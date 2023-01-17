Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side.

Former teammate Rob Gronkowski has shared his thoughts on Brady’s current situation. While retirement has now become a very real option for the GOAT, Gronkowski seems to believe that Brady still has some football left in him. What Gronk appears to be confident with, however, is that TB12 won’t be returning to the New England Patriots:

“I would 100 percent be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt,” Gronk said in a clip from the episode that was shared to the New Heights Twitter account (h/t Rebecca Azin of People). “It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don’t see that happening.

“I’m not Tom, I’m just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him, but it’s open.”

Gronk doesn’t see a Patriots reunion in Tom Brady’s future 👀 pic.twitter.com/9WhmxR85pd — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 16, 2023

Alongside Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski also won three Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots. It goes without saying that this man has a lot of fond memories of playing for New England. The same is the case for Brady, who himself played no less than two decades repping the Pats.

Be that as it may, even Gronk himself admits that a return to his former stomping ground is highly unlikely for Brady. A handful of teams have now emerged as potential destinations for the greatest quarterback of all time, but in Gronkowski’s mind, the New England Patriots just isn’t going to be one of them.