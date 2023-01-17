Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went out with a whimper on Monday night, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card Round. The 2022 season was not a great one for Brady, as he finished with a losing record for the first time in his career. While the Bucs won the NFC South and Brady put up some big stats, they simply weren’t a great team, and the Cowboys loss is proof.

With the season over, the question of Brady’s future is once again grabbing media headlines. The GOAT briefly retired last offseason, only to come back just over a month later. Retirement is an option for him once again this offseason, but so is coming back for a 24th NFL season. If he does decide to come back for another go-around, there’s a good chance he does so with a new team.

Now, Brady could come back to Tampa, but it seems unlikely for a couple reasons. For one, the Bucs dropped off hard in 2022, and whether it was due to coaching, Brady himself or the team around him doesn’t change the fact that this season was a failure. For two, the way he ended his press conference on Monday night sure sounded like a goodbye to the organization.

So, if Brady decides to play elsewhere, where could he go? Let’s answer that very question in this article. Here are the four best destinations for Tom Brady if he leaves the Buccaneers this offseason.

4. New England Patriots

Could Tom Brady return to the team he dominated the league with for two decades? Possibly, but it doesn’t seem particularly likely. In fact, Rob Gronkowski even recently said that he doesn’t expect his former quarterback to go back to New England.

That said, a New England reunion wouldn’t be the worst fit in the world for Brady. The Patriots have some good, albeit not great, skill players such as Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry. Additionally, the familiarity with Bill Belichick and the coaching staff would be a big plus, even with all the rumors surrounding his exit in 2020.

The biggest thing getting in the way of this reunion is Mac Jones. The Patriots quarterback experienced a big sophomore slump in 2022, and his relationship with Belichick may not be the best. Even still, it seems unlikely that the Patriots would give up on the former first-round pick after only two seasons. If they do, though, then why not bring Brady in for one last ride?

3. San Francisco 49ers

This scenario would be the ultimate storybook ending for Tom Brady. Being able to play for his childhood team would be a dream come true, especially when that team is one of the best in the league. However, there is one massive problem with this destination.

With Brock Purdy’s emergence, the 49ers now have three viable starting quarterbacks on the roster. Even if Jimmy Garoppolo leaves as many expect, they still have Purdy and Trey Lance as possible starters. They’d have to part with one or both of them to make room for Brady, and that seems extremely unlikely.

If they were to make that bold decision, though, this is the best option for Brady in terms of surrounding talent. San Francisco has plenty of elite skill players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, plus a great offensive line. Kyle Shanahan’s offense also doesn’t demand too much of the quarterback, which is perfect for Brady at this point in his career. By some low chance this happens, San Francisco would provide Brady his best chance at winning his eighth ring.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

It seems like the stars might be aligning for this scenario to happen. The Raiders just so happen to be shipping away Derek Carr the same season that Tom Brady is entering free agency. Add in the plethora of reports connecting the two sides, and this may be the most likely scenario this offseason.

The biggest draw for Brady in Vegas would be Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator for most of his time in New England. The Raiders also have some great skill players like Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, although the latter is a free agent.

There are some big downsides with this move, namely the Raiders’ awful defense and having to compete with Patrick Mahomes in the division. However, the sheer number of reports means that Vegas has to be on this list.

1. Miami Dolphins

In a move that would make Patriots fans everywhere sick, the possibility of Tom Brady joining a longtime rival is definitely real. The Dolphins have wanted Brady even before he left New England, so much so that they even lost a first-round pick for tampering with him. Now that Miami can legally talk to Brady, there’s some real potential here.

First, Brady would get to work with the league’s best receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Second, he wouldn’t have to go very far and could remain on the East Coast where his family is. Third, he would get to play his old team twice a year, which would be a massive draw for the ultra-competitive quarterback.

That said, this entire scenario depends on what the Dolphins do with Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year quarterback played well when he was on the field, but his injuries have left questions about his future. If Miami decides to go in another direction, then Brady will undoubtedly be the top target.