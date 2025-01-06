The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16 to fall out of the number one pick in the draft. Head coach Jerod Mayo was fired after the game after just one season at the helm. Despite the disastrous four-win season, there is hope for the Patriots at quarterback with Drake Maye. Owner Robert Kraft made a joke about Joe Milton III, who played well in Sunday's win with Maye out.

Wrapping up his presser, Patriots owner Robert Kraft answers a question about the front office and roster by smirking as he says: “‘It looks like we lucked out — we maybe have two quarterbacks,'” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. “Drake Maye and Joe Milton III, in their own ways, made quite a first impression.”

Milton was drafted in the sixth round last year out of the University of Tennessee. Maye played the first drive, a three-and-out, and passed the baton to Milton to prevent injury. The backup went 22-29 with 241 passing yards, one touchdown, and no picks in a win over the Bills' backups.

Maybe the Patriots did hit on another sixth-round quarterback who at one point went to the University of Michigan. But fans are hoping they never have to find out after a great season from first-round pick Drake Maye.

Who is the best coach for Drake Maye, Patriots?

When Bill Belichick was fired by the Patriots last offseason, Jerod Mayo was quickly hired to replace him. It came out that Kraft and Mayo already had an agreement to make him the coach after Belichick left. But the one year with Mayo at the helm was such a disaster that Kraft felt he had no other choice.

The connection has already been made between the team and Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel. After a successful run with the Tennessee Titans, he was fired in a power struggle with a new general manager. He spent the last year as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns and has already had an interview with the New York Jets.

While Vrabel is not an offensive mind, he did have a relationship with Arthur Smith, who could leave the Steelers for the opportunity to work with Drake Maye. That is assuming the former Falcons head coach does not get another head coaching gig.

An offensive mind like Ben Johnson, Smith, Bobby Slowik, Joe Brady, or Matt Nagy would also be great fits. Making sure Maye has the right playcaller is the most important part of this cycle for Kraft and the Patriots.