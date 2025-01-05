The New York Jets are looking for a coach, and at least one person has shown himself to be a strong candidate. Former NFL player and coach Mike Vrabel reportedly had a good interview with the team, per NFL Network. Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023.

There's a catch however. Vrabel is considered possibly the greatest candidate available in this coaching cycle, so he's going to be a candidate for other teams. Those other teams include the Chicago Bears, who have no. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

Vrabel had some success coaching the Titans. He went 54-45 in Tennessee, then spent the 2024 season working as an assistant for the Cleveland Browns. The former coach also played in the NFL for several seasons, and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

The Jets are going through a disastrous 4-12 season, that ends on Sunday.

Nothing went right for the Jets this year

The next Jets coach will have a lot of things to fix. New York hasn't made the postseason in more than a decade, and the team's 2024 expectations were crushed. The Jets had so much riding on the 2024 season, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Robert Saleh coaching.

Saleh was fired mid-way through the season, and Jeff Ulbrich replaced him as interim coach. Rodgers is expected to leave the Jets this offseason, and there have been all sorts of stories about him. Most of those stories haven't been good. Even the team's general manager Joe Douglas didn't survive; Douglas got fired while serving out the final season of his contract.

Vrabel is certainly a name that would bring some excitement to Jets fans. New York fans have been starved for success for years. The team hasn't made a Super Bowl appearance in decades, and frustration in the Big Apple has turned to anger.

Vrabel won the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021. That season, the Titans finished the year with a 12-5 record and a playoff appearance. The Titans made the AFC Championship game under Vrabel, which Jets fans would love to experience once again. New York hasn't been that far in the playoffs since Mark Sanchez was leading the team in 2010, with coach Rex Ryan.

The Jets finish the 2024 season on Sunday, when the team hosts the Miami Dolphins. Jets fans hope that the team can at least end the season with a win.