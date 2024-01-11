Patriots owner Robert Kraft opened up further on the decision to part ways with Bill Belichick.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft knew something had to change after the team's 4-13 season in 2023, leading to the team to part ways with Bill Belichick on Thursday.

After holding a mutual press conference with the former Patriots coach earlier in the day, Kraft admitted in a separate press conference that the team hasn't performed up to par recently.

“The last three years have been pretty tough and I know for our dedicated fans and myself, and in life I just learn things happen,” Kraft told reporters. “Our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, and we know how important it is to the psyche of the community, and what’s gone on the last three-to-four years isn’t what we want. And we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.”

The Patriots had their roughest stretch of Kraft's 30-year tenure as owner following Tom Brady's departure in 2020. They went 7-9 in 2020 but rebounded in 2021 to go 10-7. However, things got worse as they went 8-9 in 2022 and went 4-13 in 2023, which was the worst season of Belichick's 24-year tenure as head coach.

New England's downturn this season led to several weeks, if not months, of rumors of Belichick being on the hot seat. Belichick's future in New England remained uncertain throughout the week before reporters emerged Thursday morning that the team and coach agreed to part ways before making the announcement at a press conference later in the day.

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick keep it classy in remarks at Patriots' joint press conference

Even though the team opted to part ways with Belichick, both sides spoke about each other in high regard on Thursday.

Belichick spoke first, saying he had many “fond memories” of his time with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles over his 24-year tenure.

“I will always be a Patriot,” Belichick said. “I look forward to coming back here but, at this time, we're going to move on. I look forward and am excited for the future. Always very very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here and Robert what you've done for me. Thank you.” Kraft reciprocated those sentiments shortly after.

“The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we have had possible,” Kraft said. “Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England, and I believe go in as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot. Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard. But this is a move that we mutually agreed that is needed at this time. What Bill accomplished with us, in my opinion, will never be replicated.

“It will be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on the sideline, but I always will continue to wish him continued success except when he's playing our beloved Patriots.”