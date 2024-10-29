The New England Patriots are replacing Joshua Uche on the roster. New England is bringing up linebacker Ochaun Mathis from the practice squad, per The Athletic. Uche was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, for a sixth round NFL Draft pick.

Mathis has played limited time with the Patriots. He has just one tackle this season for the team, which he recorded in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 20. The linebacker played the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played in eight games. He recorded two stops with the Rams.

The Patriots are just 2-6 on the season, with first year head coach Jerod Mayo.

Patriots searching for a new identity

New England was able to snap a six game losing streak, when it took a game from the New York Jets on October 27. The team is trying to find success as it moves on from legendary coach Bill Belichick. Mayo is finding some tough sledding in his first campaign.

The Patriots are now at a crossroads, as the team's season hangs in the balance. New England lost rookie quarterback Drake Maye to injury in the Jets game, as Maye entered concussion protocol. One day after that game, the Patriots traded away Uche to to the AFC power Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Mathis will have to step up and help the linebacker corps.

There are big shoes to fill with Uche gone. This season, Uche posted 13 tackles and two sacks. Uche does a tremendous job at attacking opposing quarterbacks; he posted 20.5 sacks in New England. He played for the Patriots since the 2020 campaign.

“That will be a nice addition too, going forward,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, per ESPN.

Mathis played his college football at TCU and Nebraska. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent just one season in Los Angeles with the Rams, and will now look for more playing time in New England. Other Patriots linebackers expected to pick up the slack are Christian Elliss and Jahlani Tavai.

The Patriots are already a bit short-handed at the linebacker positions. Both Oshane Ximines and Ja'Whuan Bentley are on injured reserve. New England has allowed 95 points in their last three games.

The Patriots next play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the hopes of winning two games in a row. Tennessee is 1-6 this season.