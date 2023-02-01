Former New England Patriots wide rever Julian Edelman is not walking back on his past criticism of quarterback Mac Jones’ attitude. Edelman even doubled down on his negative appraisal of the former Patriots signal-caller during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast episode (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports).

“He’s a young guy and his situation that he was in — I’m not saying it was an easy situation, especially having Matty P calling plays,” Edelman said on a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “But everyone is watching you when you’re the quarterback. There’s something to be said about that, and there’s a standard. There’s rules.

Edelman also brought up former teammate and Patriots legend Tom Brady while trying to explain why he doesn’t think it’s okay for Mac Jones to continue such behavior towards his coaches.

“Don’t come at me saying, ‘Oh, well (Tom) Brady,’ Brady had like three Super Bowls when (expletive) showed up a coach for one — for the first time. Not showed up a coach, but he got into an argument with someone and showed emotion. You can’t do that, especially when you’re still trying to learn who you are.”

Mac Jones is a winner, having won two national championships with the Alabama Crimson Tide during his time in college, so perhaps he is still trying to adjust to the grueling nature of the Patriots’post-Tom Brady era.

In 2022, Mac Jones took a step back, passing for only 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns, which were both worse than his numbers in his rookie season in 2021.