By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Julian Edelman was not happy watching the Patriots last-second collapse to the Raiders. Now, the former New England Patriots wide receiver has given some advice to current Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones on how he should have handled the final play.

Jakobi Meyers threw a pass across the field that was intercepted by Las Vegas Raiders’ defender Chandler Jones and returned for a touchdown. Las Vegas won 40-34. In the process, Chandler stiff-armed Mac and ran him over to get to the end zone.

Julian Edelman spoke about how the Patriots’ QB should’ve approached the play on this week’s Inside the NFL. He stated that Jones should’ve stopped the touchdown by any means necessary.

“Season’s on the line,” Edelman said. “You’ve got to trip him.”

If Mac were to trip Jones, the Raiders would be awarded a 10-yard tripping penalty. Rather than going to overtime, Las Vegas would get to attempt a game-winning 52-yard field goal. Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson has hit nine of his 11 field goal attempts from 50+ yards this season.

There’s also a chance the Raiders would’ve been awarded the touchdown anyway, as pointed out by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Florio stated that if Mac deliberately tripped Chandler, the referees could determine it to be a, “palpably unfair act.” If deemed palpably unfair, the Raiders would automatically be awarded the touchdown.

In any situation, Edelman’s idea would work out better than what actually happened to Jones. Maybe the Raiders miss the field goal. Even if the play is deemed, “palpably unfair,” no one could hate on Mac for trying to stop a game-winning play.

The Patriots might not have been thinking on that final play. But Edelman certainly had some thoughts.