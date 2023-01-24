A familiar face is back to work again in Foxborough, as the New England Patriots have reunited with Bill O’Brien as the franchise’s new offensive coordinator. It was long rumored that the Patriots were going to welcome back O’Brien, and with New England finally getting their man, the expectation is that he will be able to take the Patriots’ Mac Jones-led offense to new heights.

Jones seems to love that O’Brien is now part of the Patriots again. The two briefly were on the same Alabama Crimson Tide team when Bill O’Brien had just been hired by the school and when Mac Jones was about to turn pro.

“Another source close to the Patriots quarterback told MassLive that Jones ‘is looking forward to working with coach O’Brien.’ They added that since the Patriots and Alabama have a similar culture and offensive approach, it should help Jones with the transition of working with O’Brien,” per Mark Daniels of MassLive.

O’Brien, of course, isn’t new to Patriots fans. He was part of the team’s coaching staff from 2007 to the 2011 NFL season.

The Pats, who failed to make it to the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season, have struggled to develop a consistent attack, particularly through the air. After being just 14th in the league in the 2021 NFL season in passing yards per game (226.3), the Patriots dropped to 20th in Mac Jones’ second year in the pros with just 208.0 passing yards per outing.

New England will have the entire offseason to implement the ideas of O’Brien.