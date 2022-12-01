Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The New England Patriots are set to host the Buffalo Bills in a crucial game on Thursday Night Football. This is a vital game for the Patriots if they want to reach the postseason again. It’s only fitting that a game of this magnitude will be against the Bills; the team that eliminated them last year.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is likely going to play, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. That would be a much needed boost to a Patriots offense that is lacking in weapons. Considering the opponent, the Patriots will need as many of those as they can get.

Meyers is the team’s leading receiver with 571 yards.

The Bills defense has taken a step back this year, but is still a decent unit. But their offense, led by Josh Allen, is still among the best in the league. They are going to score points. New England is going to have to find a way to keep up. That’s something they struggled to do in that embarrassing playoff loss. The Bills scored a touchdown on all seven of their offensive possessions, leaving the Patriots behind 47-17.

Even with Meyers in the lineup, the Patriots might struggle to move the football. They will be without their right tackle, Isaiah Wynn. Patriots left tackle, Trent Brown, and starting center, David Andrews, are each questionable to play vs. the Bills. Buffalo will however be without their best pass rusher as Von Miller will be out this week with a meniscus injury.

The Patriots trail the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens by one game for the final wild card spot.