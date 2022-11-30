Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Thanksgiving day, Buffalo Bills star edge rusher Von Miller went down with a knee injury. Now, after being diagnosed with a torn meniscus, Miller has given a potential return date to the field.

During his weekly show, The Von Cast, Von Miller provided an update on his current status.

“I did get hurt. The news is not the best of news, but it is definitely not the worst of news. It’s kind of like in the middle. I didn’t tear my ACL, that was the huge part of it. But I do have some lateral meniscus damage and it’s going to have to be addressed”, said Miller.

Von Miller then went on to add, “I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to ten days, and you know, hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back”.

It appears that Miller plans to be back faster than many anticipated. With the Bills set to play the Jets on Sunday, December 11th, Miller plans to miss just one game.

Throughout this season, Von Miller has been a force for the Bills defense. The 33-year-old edge rusher has appeared in all 11 games this season, recording 21 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and eight sacks.

Miller has managed to stay relatively healthy throughout his 12-year career. Outside of missing the 2020 season with an ankle injury, he has played in less than 15 games just once. He has also put together an elite resume, totaling 561 total tackles, 164 tackles for loss, 245 quarterback hits, and 123.5 total sacks.

In the absence of Von Miller, the Bills will need several other defensive players to step up. But with this team currently sitting at 8-3, they show no signs of slowing down.