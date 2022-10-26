Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media Tuesday.

“Belichick is starting to show you he is an average coach without Brady 😎,” Samuel posted on Twitter.

Tell us how you really feel, Asante. There certainly is some questions about Belichick’s legacy without Brady. But it should not be forgotten what he did prior to that. Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants when they won two Super Bowls in 1986 and 1990. Both of those teams were defense dominant teams.

He also coached the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs, something that is an accomplishment in and of itself. But Samuel does have a point with New England post Tom Brady. The future Hall of Fame quarterback immediately won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two seasons ago.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and the Patriots look lost. They went 7-9 the first year without Brady. Last season, the Patriots bounced back to make the playoffs, with Belichick’s defense the primary reason. But this season, things are beginning to go sideways. The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields made mince meat of Belichick’s defense on Monday Night Football.

New England is now 3-4 and in last place of the AFC East. They will look to rebound