While watching the New England Patriots attempt to maintain their lead in their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, fans witnessed a scary situation when rookie seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden connected head-first with Malik Heath on a would-be tackle attempt that left the Jackson State product face down on the turf long after the play came to a close.

After being stretchered off the field in a scene scarily reminiscent of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest episode last season, the Patriots and Packers agreed to call off the game and leave the score as is, giving the Patriots a 21-17 win as a result.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended,” the Patriots wrote on Twitter.



Though the exact extent of Bolden's injuries are not yet known, Adam Schefter noted in a Twitter report of his own that Bolden reportedly has “feeling all of his extremities” and has been taken to the hospital for further testing.



“Patriots’ cornerback Isaiah Bolden, per the team, ‘Had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,'” Schefter wrote on Twitter.



In professional football, a player's fate, season, and even life can change in an instant when a helmet-to-helmet injury is involved. For the sake of Bolden the football player and Bolden the person, let's hope that he's able to rebound from this scary incident and make a full recovery both on and off the field.