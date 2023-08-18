The New England Patriots will meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. We are here to share our NFL odds series by making a Patriots-Packers preseason prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots lost 20-9 to the Houston Texans in their preseason opener. Bailey Zappe completed 12 of 14 passes for 79 yards. Meanwhile, Tyquan Thornton caught both of his targets for 31 yards. The Patriots mostly rested their starters. Hence, they displayed a vanilla offense with not much movement. But the Patriots also were clean with the football, as they did not turn the ball over. However, they also had five penalties. The Patriots finished 3 for 12 on third down and 1 for 2 on fourth down.

The Packers defeated the Bengals 36-19 in their preseason opener. Jordan Love had a good preseason game as he went 7 for 10 with 46 yards with a touchdown. Ultimately, his best play came on a play-action touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Love was efficient with his short, accurate throws and was quick on his release. Significantly, his passes were mainly short passes under 10 yards. Love attempted a deep pass to Christian Watson, but safety Dax Hill caught up and broke it up.

Love also did not complete a pass to a wide-open tight end Luke Musgrove. Mainly, it is something to work on. Love completed one pass over 10 yards. Regardless, it was a good showing from him as he prepares for the season.

Here are the Patriots-Packers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots-Packers Odds

New England Patriots: +2.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Packers

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Will we see Mac Jones? He did not play in the preseason opener. However, expect to see him at some point in the preseason. Jones must get his reps to get ready for the season. Moreover, he needs to build chemistry with some players as the regular season gets closer.

But let's look at the rookies. Significantly, there were some good results from this first game. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots' top pick in the draft, had two tackles and one forced fumble in his NFL debut. Now, the Pats hope he can continue to build momentum and help fortify a defense that is already strong. Defensive end Keion White played well in his NFL debut, as he nabbed two tackles. Thus, the Patriots want to see him continue to get better with every game.

The offense got some boost from sixth-round draft pick Kayshon Boutte, who had two receptions for seven yards. However, the Patriots might need to see more from him to determine if he could serve a significant role in the offense. Will Bill Belichick mix in more creative plays?

The Patriots will cover the spread if the offense can score some touchdowns. Then, the defense must continue to play well.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers liked what they saw from Love. Now, they want to see how the rookies will do in their second preseason game. Doubs and Watson are the starting wide receivers. However, the Pack drafted some help for them in the event of an injury or rest.

The Packers drafted a pair of tight ends in the second and third rounds, respectively. Thus, they will likely depend on them to supplement the offense in the event of a need for short and concise plays. But Musgrave only hauled in one of his three targets. Likewise, Tucker Kraft also had one catch on three targets. The other second-round draft pick was wide receiver Jayden Reed. Ultimately, he caught two passes for 20 yards. The Packers expect him to be the third option in the passing game. Therefore, they would like to see more out of him.

But the Packers also will be testing out their running game. Moreover, we may see more of Aaron Jones. AJ Dillon played in the preseason opener and rushed two times for 14 yards. However, Jones did not have a rushing attempt but caught his only target for six yards.

The Packers will cover the spread if Love continues to play well. Additionally, they must execute on all sides of the ball.

Final Patriots-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Packers care about preseason more than the Patriots do. Therefore, it is easy to see where this is going. The Packers will cover the spread with Love playing well for two quarters before hitting the bench.

Final Patriots-Packers Prediction & Pick: Packers -2.5 (-115)