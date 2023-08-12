Despite rumors of tension earlier this offseason between wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills organization, it's all love between Diggs and safety Damar Hamlin.

Ahead of the Bills first preseason game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Hamlin went in for the handshake with teammate Diggs, but Diggs pulled Damar in for a huge hug. The hug was extra poignant given how much Hamlin has overcome the past eight months.

Saturday marked a special day for the Bills and Hamlin, who returned to play for the first time after suffering a cardiac arrest in the week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thanks to the incredible trainers and medical staff from both the Bills and Cincinnati hospital, Hamlin survived the incident. On Saturday, Hamlin pulled off the unprecedented by coming back to play. He was previously cleared to return to football in April, but this preseason game marked the first live action for Hamlin since the accident.

Following the Bills win, Hamlin replied to the viral video of the two players hugging, crediting Diggs for being the first to visit him in the hospital. “My brother was the first one to come see me at my lowest.. love you forever 14.”

In his first game back, Hamlin put up three total tackles and also helped make a crucial stop against Colts running back Evan Hull on 4th-and-1. More than anything, everyone across the NFL will be encouraged after seeing Hamlin's remarkable return to the field.

Earlier today, head coach Sean McDermott joined in on the excitement for Hamlin's return. “What we just witnessed to me is remarkable,” Sean McDermott said per Around the NFL. “It really is. It’s a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point.”