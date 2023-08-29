The New England Patriots have been active in the quarterback market on Tuesday and reportedly have their eyes on a new veteran backup for Mac Jones.

The Patriots released both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, leaving Jones as the only quarterback on the active roster. Though New England plans on bringing Zappe back as a practice squad player should he clear waivers, the Patriots also are looking into singing Colt McCoy.

McCoy was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, whom he started six games for over the last two seasons. He was expected to be Arizona's Week 1 starter as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL but the Cardinals decided to go in a different direction and cut the 13-year veteran.

The Patriots cutting both Zappe and Cunningham came as a surprise, but bringing one of them back would not be. Though Zappe started and won two games for the Patriots last season, he did not do enough to earn the backup job, at least to start the season.

If New England decides to bring back Zappe and sign Colt McCoy, it will be interesting to see who they decide to dress alongside Jones on gameday. The Patriots have had a ton of success with backup quarterbacks under Bill Belichick so it would be foolish to think they couldn’t replicate it if Mac Jones were to miss time again in 2023.

Bailey Zappe very well could end up being the No. 2 for the Patriots for much of the season. New England may want to get a look at a veteran though and bring in some experience to their QB room.