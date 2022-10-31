RUMOR: Patriots’ NSFW stance on potential Mac Jones trade

The New England Patriots found themselves in an unexpected quarterback controversy this month.

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe took Patriots fans by storm when he went 2-0 as a starter when he replaced an injured Mac Jones. When Jones returned from injury in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, the controversy reached its height. Jones’ struggles from the first three games of the season continued in the first three drives, throwing an interception on the third drive as Patriots fans booed him and cheered for Zappe.

Jones was taken out of that game after that interception, though Bill Belichick said that was planned. That didn’t stop some fans from wanting Zappe though as the rookie led the Patriots to two touchdown drives when he came in before committing three turnovers in the loss to the Bears.

Belichick didn’t give Jones the best vote of confidence when he said he would start at quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Does that mean that Jones’ time in New England is nearing its end with the trade deadline on Tuesday? It doesn’t sound like it.

A member of the Patriots organization did more than just laugh at Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer when he asked him if trading Jones was a possibility ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“I checked in with somebody in the organization a couple hours ago,” Breer said on NBC Sports Boston on Sunday. “And the response I got was, ‘Haha — GTFO.’ … So, at this point, there’s no consideration of trading Mac Jones.”

"At this point, there is no consideration of trading Mac Jones."@AlbertBreer shares insight on whether or not there is any interest in trading Mac Jones ahead of trade deadline 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jlm2yJbfld — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 30, 2022

Breer said that two things would need to happen if the Patriots were to trade Jones.

“No. 1, it’d have to be made at the highest levels of the organization. I’m talking above Bill Belichick. Ownership would need to get involved in that sort of decision and I don’t think there’s any indication that the Krafts would want to move on from Mac Jones.

“No. 2, I think maybe the most valuable commodity in the NFL right now is having a good, young quarterback on a rookie contract because we know how much Mac Jones would cost three, four years from now if he does end up fulfilling his potential and living up to his draft position. We’ve seen teams like the Rams and Chiefs ride having a good, young quarterback on a rookie contract to Super Bowls over the last few years. So, Mac Jones is still a very valuable commodity and my understanding is that there haven’t been any calls incoming on Mac Jones’ availability ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.”

As the Patriots don’t appear to be moving on from him, Jones in a bit on Sunday in the team’s win against the Jets. He didn’t have the best stat line, completing 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But he battled back after a couple early mistakes. After a pick-six he threw was negated, Jones led the Patriots to a touchdown drive to open up the second half, throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

Jones was also under duress for much of the game, getting sacked a career-high six times and was hit eight times.

Jakobi Meyers has 199 career catches. This was only his 5th career TD 🤯pic.twitter.com/cKyJ71DiRM — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 30, 2022

Belichick gave Jones high praise for his toughness and decision-making on Sunday.

“I thought Mac did a good job today,” Belichick said. “He got the ball out quickly. We gave up some pressure but I thought he did a good job taking care of the ball. And [Rhamondre] Stevenson is obviously just a tremendous back. He makes a lot of yards on his own making solid yards after contact. I thought Mac did a great job.”

“Mac’s tough,” Belichick added. “There’s never any doubt about that. Mac’s a tough kid. I thought he made some good decisions, managed the game well, managed our team well. That’s what a quarterback’s job is to do is to help the team win. That’s what he did.”