The New England Patriots haven't had much success in the NFL Draft as of late, but they're hoping to turn their fortunes around this time.

For the most part, New England's moves at the 2023 NFL Draft received praise from analysts across the league. The highlight of the draft came in the first round, when the Patriots nabbed cornerback Christian Gonzalez, widely seen as a top-10 pick, at No. 17 overall. Their other picks also have some potential, and the hope is that some of them can become draft steals.

It's very possible that multiple rookies could see themselves starting right away for New England. That begs the question, though, what veterans may be at risk of losing their starting jobs?

That's what we're trying to answer today. So, without further ado, here are two Patriots veterans who will have rookies challenging for their starting jobs.

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE

This may seem like a strange selection as Wise is actually coming off a career season. Wise was largely a backup throughout the first five seasons of his career but rose to start 16 of 17 games last season. He performed quite well, too, recording 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

The reason why Wise lands on his list isn't much to do with him, but the player coming in behind him. That player is former Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White, the No. 46 pick in this year's draft. Some even saw White going late in the first round, so the Patriots landing him in the middle of the second was a great value pick.

White plays the same position as Wise, is slightly bigger, faster, and comes in with more draft pedigree. If he's not already, Wise may want to start looking over his shoulder.

The good news for Wise is that the Patriots' pass rush was pretty good last year, so Bill Belichick and co. may not want to make a big change right away. Wise's starting job may be safe for now, but there's no telling how long that will last.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

The Patriots offense was a bit of a mess last season, partly due to a lack of receiving talent. Granted, that was far from the only reason why the offense struggled. Matt Patricia calling plays and a poor offensive line also contributed to the problem. Nevertheless, the receiver room definitely needs some work.

New England waited to add receiving help in the draft but did get two of them later on. They added both LSU's Kayshon Boutte and Liberty's Demario Douglas in the sixth round at No. 187 and No. 210, respectively. It's unlikely that either will become a star right away, but could take some snaps from the Patriots' veteran receivers.

Of those veteran receivers, Bourne seems like the odd man out. Bourne's second season in New England was a bit of a flop, even by his own admission. Throughout the season, Bourne had just 35 receptions for 434 yards and a single touchdown. For comparison, he had 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns the year before.

Even on the depth chart, Bourne appears as the No. 4 receiver behind second-year player Tyquan Thornton. Boutte and Douglas are right behind him on that depth chart, and if Bourne has another down season, he may not be a Patriot much longer.