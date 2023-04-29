Keion White, the calm and collected defensive end, recently was drafted by the New England Patriots with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite his laid-back demeanor and viral reaction to being selected by the Patriots, the rising star pass-rusher is ready to make a significant impact on the team.

“I’m a pretty chill person. I haven’t even talked to my family, to be honest,” White said, per Michael Hurley of MSN.com. “I’ve just been taking it all in and handling it myself.”

Interestingly, White admitted that the Patriots’ selection came as a surprise, as he hadn’t had any prior contact with the team. Nevertheless, he believes their personalities mesh well and considers it “a really good fit.”

“I’m a very big business person. I’m not too big on the glitz and glamour of football,” White said. “I want to work. I want to win. And I feel like that’s what the Patriots offer.”

During his redshirt senior year at Georgia Tech, White showcased his skills and determination.

The 6’5, 290-pound defensive end started in all 12 games, leading all defensive linemen and ranking third overall on the team with 54 tackles. Additionally, he topped the charts with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, earning him sixth-place in the ACC for both categories. White also recorded two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

As White joins the Patriots, fans eagerly await the impact of this unassuming powerhouse on the field. His focus on hard work, dedication and the desire to win perfectly aligns with the team’s culture. Paired with first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, White gives New England a pair of promising young defenders to build around at premium positions.

Undoubtedly, Keion White is ready to make waves with the Patriots in the upcoming NFL season and beyond.