The New England Patriots' offense was absolutely horrible during the 2022 season, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne admitted he had a huge role in that poor play.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bourne opened up about their offensive display throughout the campaign that saw them rank in the bottom half of the NFL in multiple categories. Without an official offensive coordinator to call plays for them, New England ranked 12th for the fewest passing yards with 3,815 and 11th for the fewest passing TDs with 19. Their run game wasn't any better, recording the ninth-worst rushing yards with 1,812 and sixth least rushing TDs with 12.
Bourne shared that he could have played better to help the team address their offensive woes, but he didn't. And for that, he's taking responsibility.
“I didn't give the team my best effort,” Bourne shared, via Patriots.com. “Personally we as players have to be our best so we can give the team the opportunity to win and I feel like I didn't do that.”
Kendrick Bourne, however, is working harder this offseason to avoid a repeat of what happened to them in 2022. His numbers last year certainly dipped, with his receiving yards shrinking from 800 yards in 2021 to almost half with 434 yards. He also only had one touchdown after catching five in the campaign prior.
“I've been grinding, trying to get bigger, weighing more, just being a more solid receiver and being able to do more,” Bourne added.
With the extra work he's putting and the fact that the Patriots now have an offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, hopes are high that Bourne and the rest of New England will have a bounce-back year. Besides, as Bourne said, it's clear to him that the Pats have learned their lesson.
“I feel like last year was tough for all of us, It's all about us growing. I see the growth, I see the focus from everybody, it's different this year. Ready to make it count this year,” Bourne furthered.
Hopefully, we see the brand new and more motivated Patriots as soon as the 2023 campaign starts.