The New England Patriots' offense was absolutely horrible during the 2022 season, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne admitted he had a huge role in that poor play.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bourne opened up about their offensive display throughout the campaign that saw them rank in the bottom half of the NFL in multiple categories. Without an official offensive coordinator to call plays for them, New England ranked 12th for the fewest passing yards with 3,815 and 11th for the fewest passing TDs with 19. Their run game wasn't any better, recording the ninth-worst rushing yards with 1,812 and sixth least rushing TDs with 12.

Bourne shared that he could have played better to help the team address their offensive woes, but he didn't. And for that, he's taking responsibility.