Roman Reigns has been one of the most notable superstars in WWE over the last ten years. It wasn't until nearly three years ago when Roman Reigns became the megastar WWE always envisioned him becoming. After taking a brief hiatus from the company after the start of the pandemic, Reigns returned with a vengeance.

After Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, Reigns came out and attacked both superstars. One week later, Reigns would defeat both men in a triple-threat match to become the new Universal Champion. As they say, the rest is history.

Fast forward to June 2023, and Reigns has been Universal Champion for 1,000+ days. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has reached a point where he is virtually untouchable. WWE has transformed Reigns into a God-like figure who is now considered one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE. Reigns is a very accomplished wrestler and had a successful career before his return in 2020, but his run as the Tribal Chief has put him on a whole new level.

One of the biggest reasons for Roman Reigns' success is Paul Heyman. When Reigns returned, he didn't return alone. It was revealed that Reigns aligned himself with Heyman after returning at SummerSlam. With one of the greatest managers of all time by his side, Reigns improved in every aspect. He began cutting memorable promos, which was his greatest weakness. He improved his wrestling skills, although he's always been a great wrestler. His character work is top-notch, and Paul Heyman deserves a lot of credit for all of this.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Heyman was asked if he considers Reigns' current run the best of all time. Heyman responded and said it's “undisputed.” Heyman points out that all-time greats like Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Rock never held the title for 1,000 days.

“Undisputed,” Heyman said. “Steve Austin didn’t hold the title for 1,000 days. John Cena didn’t hold the title for 1,000 days. The Rock didn’t hold the title for 1,000 days. Come on. In this era, with this much pressure, with this level of competition, with a murderers’ row of heavyweights that have come after him? How many title defenses against Brock Lesnar? Defeating John Cena, stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other in the main event of WrestleMania, admittedly just getting by Cody Rhodes? Come on. Look at the roster that has been defeated by Roman Reigns. It’s an all-time great, legendary roster.”

It's hard to argue that this run isn't among the greatest ever, but people may disagree with Paul Heyman's statement. Despite Reigns being Universal Champion for 1,000+ days, he hasn't defended the championship as much as other historic runs. Also, Reigns hasn't even defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since WrestleMania.

I would like to see Reigns defend the title more often against new, worthy opponents. Although he's defeated some legendary wrestlers, there's still more to go through. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Sheamus are a few superstars I'd like to see Reigns face before his run ends. It seems Reigns will be defending his title against members of The Bloodline over the next few months, but I'd like to see him defend it against other big-named superstars as well.

I believe we are in the midst of one of the best runs of all time, but whether it's the greatest is up for debate. Roman Reigns' run with the title is far from over. When it's all said and done, maybe it will be considered the greatest run ever.

