After 50 years, Paul McCartney has finally played his iconic Beatles Höfner Violin Bass during his final Got Back Tour show in London, England,

In the middle of the show, McCartney brought the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood out. They performed “Get Back” together, but it was a noteworthy performance. After the show, he shared pictures from the show on Instagram and acknowledged the Höfner Violin Bass' return.

“Making its first stage appearance in 50 years… is my original bass!” his caption read. “I haven’t played it in 50 years and what is more, here’s a special guest, a Rolling Stone: Ronnie Wood. And another surprise for you – the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr.”

In February 2024, it was announced that McCartney's Beatle was returned to him after 52 years. It was previously stolen in 1972 while he was with Wings.

Paul McCartney's Beatles-packed final 2024 Got Back Tour London show

On December 19, 2024, McCartney played his final show of the Got Back Tour at the O2 Arena in London, England. The show was filled with surprises. Wood joined him for “Get Back,” and McCartney's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr joined him in the encore.

Together, they performed a medley of the reprise of “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” While they have previously performed together, it is always a nice surprise to see McCartney and Starr reunite.

After 69 shows across seven legs, the Got Back Tour is over. The tour was McCartney's first since the Freshen Up Tour, which ran from 2018-19.

It started on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. He first took the tour on a North American leg that culminated with a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That year, he also performed a headline set at the Glastonbury Festival.

The following year, he performed another leg of the tour. McCartney visited Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil for 18 shows in the fall and winter.

In 2024, McCartney went on the most extensive leg of the itinerary yet. 23 shows were performed across Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

He then performed his first shows in Europe since 2018. McCartney performed eight shows across France, Spain, and England, culminating with two shows at the O2 Arena.

During each show, McCartney plays songs from his entire career. Songs from the Beatles and Wings are played, as well as his solo career.