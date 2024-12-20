Paul McCartney closed out his 2024 Got Back Tour in style in London with appearances from his Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, and the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

During his show on December 19, 2024, McCartney first brought Wood to the stage. He performed “Get Back,” a Beatles classic, with McCartney and his band.

In 2023, McCartney collaborated with the Stones on their Hackney Diamonds album. He played bass on the song “Bite My Head Off.”

In the encore, McCartney played “Sg.t Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter with Starr, who even counted them in. While it was not the first time they have performed on stage since the Beatles' break up, it is always special to see it.

The Got Back Tour has now come to a close after 59 shows. McCartney and his band have taken it around the world over the last couple of years.

Paul McCartney's Beatles-packed Got Back Tour finale in London

The final Got Back Tour show took place at the O2 Arena in London, England. This was McCartney's first show at the venue since his 2018 Freshen Up Tour. He recently embarked on a eight-night European leg of the tour from December 4-19.

Paul McCartney getting to play with the Beatles' Ringo Starr and the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood was a memorable way to go out. The rest of the show was fairly standard, though he did play “Wonder Christmastime” again.

McCartney's latest tour is his first since the COVID-19 pandemic. He started it on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. He then took it across North America.

The 2022 run of the Got Back Tour shows concluded with a headlining set at Glastonbury. He was supposed to perform there a few years prior, but it was canceled. He got to make it up and had special guests such as Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

In 2023, McCartney embarked on a second leg of the tour. He visited Australia, Mexico, and Brazil for 18 shows from October 18 to December 16.

The following year, McCartney resumed the tour for the most expansive itinerary yet. He visited Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico. The European leg consisted of shows in France, Spain, and England.

Throughout the show, McCartney plays songs from his entire career. Songs from the Beatles and Wings are played, as well as his solo career.