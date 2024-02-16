Paul McCartney's lost Beatles Höfner violin bass has been found.

Paul McCartney‘s original iconic Höfner violin bass that he's had since the Beatles has been found. After over a half-century, McCartney's bass has been returned.

In a statement on the former Beatles' website, it was revealed that the bass had been retrieved.

“Following the launch of last year's Lost Bass project, Paul's 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned,” the statement read. “The guitar has been authenticated by Höfner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved.”

The Höfner violin bass was McCartney's signature bass during his time with the Beatles. His original model was stolen decades ago. During his time with Wings, McCartney switched to a Rickenbacker 4001 bass guitar. In the nineties, he finally switched back to a Höfner bass guitar.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney was a part of the Beatles from 1960-70. After their breakup, he created another band that would reach legendary status, Wings. With the band, they released seven studio albums including Band on the Run and Venus and Mars, and embarked on several tours.

The band released countless hits including “Silly Love Songs,” “Live and Let Die,” “Jet,” and “Listen to What the Man Said.”

As a solo artist, McCartney has released 19 studio albums. He has also released several albums of classical compositions.

But he's made his money as a touring attraction. McCartney has embarked on 17 concert tours since Wings' dissolution. His most recent tour, the “Got Back” tour, commenced in April 2022. After headlining Glastonbury in 2022, McCartney hit the road again in 2023 with dates in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.