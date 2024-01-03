Paul McCartney cites the crowds as a reason he continues touring as the 'Got Back' tour concludes.

Paul McCartney recently reflected on the “Got Back” tour and revealed why he keeps touring.

The crowds are a big factor

In an Instagram post shared to McCartney's official page, he spoke about touring. Even at 81, he's still going strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney)

“When people ask me, ‘Why do you still do it (touring)?' it's because of the crowds,” McCartney revealed. “Brazil has been fantastic. It's a beautiful nation. When you go on stage with an audience like that, the feedback you get, it's like meeting a dear friend in the street you haven't seen for a long time. But it's that 40,000 times over.”

Since the Beatles' breakup, McCartney has continued going strong. He has released several solo albums and even formed a second band, Wings. As a part of Wings, they embarked on five tours. After Wings' dissolution, McCartney has embarked on 17 solo tours.

The “Got Back” tour was McCartney's first since the pandemic. It kicked off with a show in Spokane, Washington. 15 shows were played across North America, and the tour's first leg culminated with a headlining show at the Glastonbury Festival. In 2023, McCartney and his band hit the road again.

They kicked off this new leg in Australia, playing shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast. After a couple of shows in Mexico, McCartney's tour hit Brazil with eight shows across various cities.

Since 2002, Paul McCartney's touring band has consisted of Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr.