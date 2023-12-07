Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for the much-talked movie All of Us Strangers starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

The Andrew Haigh-directed movie premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. It also leads the Gotham Awards in nominations. The film won seven trophies in the recent British Independent Film Awards for Best Cinematography, Editing and Music Supervision.

Haigh also won Best Director and Screenplay, while Mescal won Best Supporting Performance. All of Us Strangers won BIFA's top prize for Best British Independent Film.

The log line for the film, according to Deadline, says, “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and find himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

For the Gotham Awards, the film is nominated in four major categories, Best International Feature, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance for Scott and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Foy.

Mescal is set to play Lucius in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. His first big break was BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated role in Normal People. Scott is most famously known as Moriarty in the massively famous BBC series Sherlock and as the Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.

Andrew Haigh, interestingly, worked as an assistant director on the first Gladiator movie. He wrote and produced HBO's Looking series and the 2016 movie Looking.

The film will be released in selected theaters on Dec. 22 in the U.S., and on Jan. 22, 2024 in the U.K.