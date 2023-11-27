Ridley Scott discussed on a new video about the role and timeline of Lucius that will be played by Paul Mescal.

Director Ridley Scott opens up about Paul Mescal playing Lucius in the new Gladiator 2 movie.

Rotten Tomatoes released the clip on X that has the award-winning director discussing Mescal's part, and he reveals a bit about what takes place in the story.

Ridley Scott on Paul Mescal's role as Lucius in Gladiator 2

“Paul is playing a character that's very difficult — that's out there,” Scott starts with. “He is playing Lucius.”

Ridley Scott gives us an inside scoop on Paul Mescal's role as Lucius in #Gladiator2. pic.twitter.com/iWIKDY73gl — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 26, 2023

He then goes on to explain where the character is at in the film in terms of a timeline.

“He's been in the wilderness for, let's see, last time when he was twelve,” the director added, talking about the character from the first Gladiator movie.

“I'd say about twelve, fifteen years later, he's been out in the wilderness, having lost connection, touch with his mother,” Scott continued.

Regarding Lucius' mother, he noted that she's also lost touch. In fact, she's not sure her son is even around anymore.

The director said, “Mother lost touch with him. She doesn't know where he is.” He then added, “She thinks he might be dead.”

Gladiator 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024, according to Collider.

The first Gladiator starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who becomes a coup victim. It also features Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus. Beyond that, there's tons of gladiator action in the arena, with sword fights and more.

The film was massively successful, bringing in $503 million at the international box office.

As for Gladiator 2, featuring Paul Mescal as Lucius, the film is still in pre-production. It's set to start filming around March 2023.