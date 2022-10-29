Paul Pierce hits Russell Westbrook with Patrick Beverley truth bomb after Lakers benching

NBA legend Paul Pierce got brutally honest on the current state of Russell Westbrook, who was benched by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves while Patrick Beverley started.

On Twitter, Pierce pointed out how tough it would have been to him if he was in Westbrook’s position where he’s playing off the bench while Beverley is starting. Prior to being Lakers teammates, Russ and Pat Bev were huge rivals who don’t get along well with each other. Westbrook has always been deemed the better player, so it has to be a huge bruise on his ego to see Beverley get the start over him.

“If I’m Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly is starting over me at any stage of my career my Mental would not be right with this team,” Pierce wrote. “Come on now Truth is Truth let’s keep it real.”

To be fair, though, coming off the bench has long been discussed with Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers even attempting it in the preseason before Russ fell to an injury.

Besides, Westbrook’s struggles with the Lakers have been crystal clear. The explosive guard just can’t seem to play his usual style of basketball along with other ball-dominant players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and that’s evident with his lack of effectiveness as LA started the season 0-4.

It remains to be seen whether using Westbrook off the bench will benefit the Lakers, and whether the former MVP would be able to really buy in to the plan. Many are hoping that he would, but as Paul Pierce suggested, it’s not easy to do.