The murder-mystery favorite will be back.

If you're into the reality show The Traiters, the good news is that it's been renewed for season three.

That's right, the betrayal and murder will continue in this Emmy Award-winning series that's hosted by Alan Cumming. It's been a hit for the BBC and Peacock as the most watched unscripted original of all time, Deadline reports.

Currently, season 2 is airing with new episodes every Thursday.

According to NBC, “The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game, in which television's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder-mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.”

What's so intriguing about the series is that hidden amongst the group are “Traitors” who aim to eliminate the “Faithful” to get the prize themselves. The Traitors have to murder the Faithful while everyone works to uncover who the Traitors are and eliminate them. If they can eliminate all traitors, the Faithful win the prize fun. However, if even one Traitor makes it to the end, it will get the prize money, and the Faithful won't.

Currently, the stars on the show include Carsten “Bergie” Bergeren (Love Island USA), Chris “C.T.” Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (former boxing heavyweight champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), and many others.

Season 1 of The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock, and season 2 is rolling out now.