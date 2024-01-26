February is the love month for those of you who celebrate.

Peacock is joining in on all the romance with more than 30 new romance titles including Bros, Dear John, Girls Trip, Sleepless in Seattle, The Wedding Date and Pride and Prejudice.

Speaking of Pride and Prejudice (I typed that one last just for this segue), Hallmark is in its Jane Austen-era with the new Sense & Sensibility adaptation as well as an American in Austen.

And then two days after Valentine's is the bombshell (literally) Feb. 16 premiere of Oppenheimer on the Paramount-owned network. Christopher Nolan's Oscar-leading film will start exclusively streaming on Peacock next month. Other Nolan titles are hitting the platform as well such as his Batman movies.

The streaming platform will also celebrate Black History Month with two before-Black Panther Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler team-up like Creed and Fruitvale Station. You can never have enough Jordans because Just Mercy is also coming to Peacock. February is also ushering If Beale Street Could Talk, Shaft, Respect and I, Robot on the platform.

On the reality TV side, the Alan Cummings-hosted competition series The Traitors and its aftershow The Traitors Postmortem will continue its second season. The first of the month will start off with the show's sixth episode. Vanderpump Rules and three of The Real Housewives franchise: Beverly Hills, Miami and Potomac are also continuing their runs this February.

Other notable shows and specials premiering on the streaming platform are Bosco, Couple to Throuple and Kings from Queen: The Run DMC Story.

Fill your February with next month's Peacock offerings.

New releases on Peacock: February 2024 (full schedule)

February 1

8 Mile, 2002

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020

A Nashville Legacy, 2023

Age of Adaline, 2015

All My Life, 2020

Along Came Polly, 2004

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004

Batman Begins, 2005

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011

Braveheart, 1995

Brooklyn's Finest, 2009

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony, 2021

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dear John, 2010

Deja Vu, 2006

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

Dunkirk, 2017

Duplicity, 2009

Facing Ali, 2009

Fair Game, 2010

Fatal Attraction, 1987

First Sunday, 2008

Forces of Nature, 1999

Girls Trip, 2017

Glory, 1989

Half Brothers, 2020

Held Up, 2000

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007

I, Robot, 2004

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Inception, 2010

Isn't It Romantic, 2019

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Just Mercy, 2019

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor, 2008

Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018

Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016

Memories of Christmas, 2018

Mo' Better Blues, 2019

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Obsessed, 2009

Once, 2007

Out of Sight, 1998

Playing Cupid, 2021

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021

Ride Along 2, 2016

Shaft, 2019

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Something's Brewing, 2021

Split, 2016

Spring Breakthrough, 2023

Sweet on You, 2023

That Awkward Moment, 2014

The Accountant, 2016

The Break-Up, 2006

The Christmas Doctor, 2020

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Descendants, 2011

The Express, 2008

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

The Glorias, 2020

The Groomsmen, 2006

The Holiday Stocking, 2014

The Hulk, 2003

The Internship, 2013

The Mechanic, 2011

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Wedding Date, 2005

The Wood, 1999

To Her, With Love, 2022

Tower Heist, 2011

Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016

Unthinkably Good Things, 2022

Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019

Van Helsing, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies, 2013

Zoolander, 2001