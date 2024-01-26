February is the love month for those of you who celebrate.
Peacock is joining in on all the romance with more than 30 new romance titles including Bros, Dear John, Girls Trip, Sleepless in Seattle, The Wedding Date and Pride and Prejudice.
Speaking of Pride and Prejudice (I typed that one last just for this segue), Hallmark is in its Jane Austen-era with the new Sense & Sensibility adaptation as well as an American in Austen.
And then two days after Valentine's is the bombshell (literally) Feb. 16 premiere of Oppenheimer on the Paramount-owned network. Christopher Nolan's Oscar-leading film will start exclusively streaming on Peacock next month. Other Nolan titles are hitting the platform as well such as his Batman movies.
The streaming platform will also celebrate Black History Month with two before-Black Panther Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler team-up like Creed and Fruitvale Station. You can never have enough Jordans because Just Mercy is also coming to Peacock. February is also ushering If Beale Street Could Talk, Shaft, Respect and I, Robot on the platform.
On the reality TV side, the Alan Cummings-hosted competition series The Traitors and its aftershow The Traitors Postmortem will continue its second season. The first of the month will start off with the show's sixth episode. Vanderpump Rules and three of The Real Housewives franchise: Beverly Hills, Miami and Potomac are also continuing their runs this February.
Other notable shows and specials premiering on the streaming platform are Bosco, Couple to Throuple and Kings from Queen: The Run DMC Story.
Fill your February with next month's Peacock offerings.
New releases on Peacock: February 2024 (full schedule)
February 1
8 Mile, 2002
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
A Nashville Legacy, 2023
Age of Adaline, 2015
All My Life, 2020
Along Came Polly, 2004
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
Batman Begins, 2005
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
Braveheart, 1995
Brooklyn's Finest, 2009
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony, 2021
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dear John, 2010
Deja Vu, 2006
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
Dunkirk, 2017
Duplicity, 2009
Facing Ali, 2009
Fair Game, 2010
Fatal Attraction, 1987
First Sunday, 2008
Forces of Nature, 1999
Girls Trip, 2017
Glory, 1989
Half Brothers, 2020
Held Up, 2000
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
I, Robot, 2004
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Inception, 2010
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
Just Mercy, 2019
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor, 2008
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016
Memories of Christmas, 2018
Mo' Better Blues, 2019
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Obsessed, 2009
Once, 2007
Out of Sight, 1998
Playing Cupid, 2021
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
Ride Along 2, 2016
Shaft, 2019
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Something's Brewing, 2021
Split, 2016
Spring Breakthrough, 2023
Sweet on You, 2023
That Awkward Moment, 2014
The Accountant, 2016
The Break-Up, 2006
The Christmas Doctor, 2020
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Descendants, 2011
The Express, 2008
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
The Glorias, 2020
The Groomsmen, 2006
The Holiday Stocking, 2014
The Hulk, 2003
The Internship, 2013
The Mechanic, 2011
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Wedding Date, 2005
The Wood, 1999
To Her, With Love, 2022
Tower Heist, 2011
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
Van Helsing, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies, 2013
Zoolander, 2001
February 2
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco (Peacock Original)
Bros, 2022
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 3
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 4
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark)
February 5
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 6
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Empire of Dirt, 2013
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 8
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 9
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 10
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Three-Body Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 11
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane (Hallmark)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
February 12
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Respect
February 13
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 14
Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station,2013
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 15
Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Creed, 2015
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 16
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer, 2023
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 17
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 18
An American in Austen, (Hallmark)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
February 19
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 20
A Taste of Love, (Hallmark)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 21
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 22
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
February 23
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Squealer
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24
CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
February 25
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark)
February 26
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 27
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
February 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)