Peaky Blinders' sequel movie will start filming this year as creator Steven Knight reveals ongoing script development.

The ‘PEAKY BLINDERS’ movie begins filming in the middle of 2024. (Source: https://t.co/bKeKHFLLiD) pic.twitter.com/oLwuPxbtNn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 4, 2024

Speaking in the Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine, Knight shared updates on the Peaky Blinders movie update. He expressed his creative process and mentioned plans to start shooting next year.

Knight, reflecting on his work, stated, “I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?'”

Since the conclusion of the series, cast members, including Cillian Murphy and Sophie Rundle, have shared their thoughts on returning for the film. Murphy expressed his interest in a movie if there’s more story to tell. “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that.”

While Rundle highlighted the importance of fan anticipation in generating interest.

Meanwhile, Daryl McCormack, who played Isaiah, expressed gratitude for being part of the iconic show and hinted at a potential return for a second season. The Peaky Blinders movie is expected to be set during World War II. It will allegedly offer a unique take while maintaining the essence of Peaky Blinders. Knight teased viewers to “expect the unexpected” as the film takes shape.