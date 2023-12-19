By order of the Peaky Blinders...

There might not be a seventh season of Peaky Blinders, but fans can take heart since Netflix is developing not one, but two spinoff series, Bloomberg reported.

There are scant details still, but one of the spinoffs will be set in the middle of the 20th century Boston, a few decades after the original show's timeline. The other will focus on the Shelby clan matriarch Polly (Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders).

Netflix's moves mirror those of other streaming platforms to leverage its most popular series. The plan is to take a winning formula and extend its life by turning them into franchises.

For the Peaky Blinders' planned spinoffs, there's no suggestion that its star Cillian Murphy will return since one is set in the future and the other in the past. However, Murphy has said that he's open to returning if the story was right.

Peaky Blinders boss: Cillian Murphy is Thomas Shelby

During his Variety Actors on Actors interview with Margot Robbie, he said, “I mean, I'm open to the idea. I've always thought that if there's more story to tell — We'll see. Who knows? But I also do think it was a perfect six seasons and I do like the ambiguous ending.”

However, that ending might not be so ambiguous in the upcoming movie, according to CBR. Creator Steven Knight said the film will hit theaters in 2024. He also said that it's not the end of the story. Maybe he's talking about the two planned spinoffs.

The spinoff set in Boston will most likely involve the sons of the Peaky Blinders leaders. The series showed Boston when Tommy Shelby (Murphy) had Michael Gray (Finn Cole) sent to jail there. Tommy also started planning an opium distribution pipeline in the area as well.

If the spinoff is set at least two decades after the end of the the sixth season, that would put the timeline as 1950s to 1960s Boston. Historically speaking, the Boston Irish gang wars began in 1961, according to the New England Historical Society. That could be the culmination — or maybe the start — of the this spinoff series.

Polly's spinoff could begin in her younger years. Since Peaky Blinders season one started with the return of the Shelby men, Polly's series could start a few years before that. It could follow the story of how she ran Shelby Company Limited during the time when a vast number of women entered the work force.

Even though Peaky Blinders ended in 2022, it still maintains its fan-favorite status, often appearing in ‘Best of' lists. The story follows the Shelby family, with matriarch Polly and her nephews Tommy, Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and niece Ada (Sophie Rundle).

The producers described the series as “an epic gangster drama set in the lawless streets of post-war Birmingham on the cusp of the 1920s. Returning soldiers, newly-minted revolutionaries and criminal gangs all fight for survival in an industrial landscape gripped by economic upheaval. Sitting at the top of this industrial jungle are the extended Shelby family, whose many brothers, cousins and uncles, make up the fiercest gang of all, the ‘Peaky Blinders’, named for their practice of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their caps.”

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on the BBC iPlayer and Netflix.