The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are still adjusting to the new hierachy of offensive priorities.

Almost a quarter of the 2023-34 NBA season is in the history books and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) are treading water in the standings. The narrative should be familiar to any fan jumping on the bandwagon since Demarcus Cousins chased that free throw, or Zion Williamson was drafted. Injuries have again taken a toll on the rotations and the team has dropped some wins to fixable mistakes.

The Pelicans rank third overall in games missed by key contributors this season but realistically things could be worse. Coach Willie Green has dug out of deeper holes in his first two years in charge after all. There is one noticeable difference that stands out now that James Borrego has joined the coaching staff, however. Though Williamson still gets most of the attention, Brandon Ingram is still adjusting to shifting offensive burdens.

Ingram Inching Out Beyond Three-Point Line

Williamson has only missed four games but Ingram has had to step up just like in that playoff series against the Phoenix Suns a few years ago. Why? Well, it starts with Williamson posting the lowest PPG (23.4) since his rookie campaign and CJ McCollum missing all but six games so far. It ends with the shot selection preferred by the coaches versus the midrange buckets that got B.I. a max-level contract.

Coach Green has admitted the Pelicans needed to take, and make, more three-pointers to keep up in the NBA's main math problem. A young New Orleans squad also just needed room to operate simple actions, especially while McCollum and Trey Murphy III were on the mend.

By necessity, Ingram has had to take more three-pointers (4.5 3pg) just to space the floor. The trend should continue once McCollum and Murphy III return to action. Even at just 29.4% from beyond the arc, Ingram's points (24.7) and field goals made (9.9) per game averages are career highs. The adjustment to more three-point volume is working. Building the muscle memory is just going to take time and live-game repetitions.

Ingram must be more decisive when getting the ball beyond the arc to be more efficient. He is shooting 35.6% on catch-and-shoot three-point attempts but just 17% when taking a reset dribble (or seven). Those attempts and make numbers have to improve to above league averages to justify another max-level contract. It's not an impossible task for Green's game plan or an unreasonable ask of Ingram's preferred playing style either. The 6'8” midrange maestro (3.6 three-pointers per game last season) was getting up over six attempts a night under both Van Gundy and Alvin Gentry.

Pelicans Watching Star Miles, Ironing Out Wrinkles

The Pelicans have been watching the miles on Williamson and Ingram. Both are playing fewer minutes per night and it has affected their games. Williamson, for instance, is still ramping up after “taking a back seat” in the offensive process. Ingram is posting lower overall efficiency numbers due to that poor three-point percentage, but he is connecting on a career-best from inside the arc. He's also pushing the pace and finding open teammates on drives instead of settling for contested midrange shots.

Ingram initiating offense is a new wrinkle giving opponents headaches. His usage rate is up too, with both turnovers and assists rates down. Ingram is dishing out 11 potential assists per game though, good for 20th best in the league. In fact, he is creating just as many drive-and-kick opportunities as Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, De'Aaron Fox, and Donovan Mitchell. It's up to Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum to knock down the open looks.

Williamson's straightforward game is more of a known commodity. Ingram is still getting used to moving the ball quicker, cutting, and taking more three-pointers in rhythm. He's trying to shoot his way into peak form, playing the third-lowest minutes per game in his career but firing off the highest field goals attempted. However, the Pelicans usually win when Ingram plays simply, makes free throws (85% in wins, 70% in losses), and rebounds.

The discrepancies between win/loss stat splits show the Pelicans lean heavily on Ingram having better-than-average nights as a bonafide second option. Let Williamson and McCollum take the lead most nights. Ingram takes two fewer shots per game in wins, yet scores almost a point more. He takes almost one less three-pointer but makes them at a higher clip (41.4% to 20.5%).

New Orleans does not need 40-point efforts from Ingram every night. The scoring burden will be spread out once McCollum and Murphy III return. Green's main job over the next few months is to find a proper game plan balance for Williamson and Ingram. It's likely the difference between a long NBA Playoffs run or a quick Play-In Tournament exit.