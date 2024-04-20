It took a couple of extra games to get the job done, but the New Orleans Pelicans have officially qualified for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Next up is a date versus the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The first-round fight is missing some star power without an injured Zion Williamson, but the series still has the potential to go seven games. Brandon Ingram will be hard-pressed to keep up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, Jonas Valanciunas giving Chet Holmgren a rude welcome to postseason basketball would go a long way toward a huge upset.
The Pelicans can be a threat, of that there is no doubt. The Thunder are well aware Ingram and CJ McCollum pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games in 2022. Valanciunas was a part of that run and is poised to play a big role in the upcoming series.
In fact, New Orleans might not be playing at all if not for Valanciunas (19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks) having a big game against the Sacramento Kings. Domantas Sabonis could do little to stop the Lithuanian from scoring at will or affecting the game from the paint.
Ingram had to compliment Valanciunas after a nervous Play-In win over the Kings.
“(Valanciunas) has just been a professional not only this game but throughout the season,” Ingram explained. “Him not touching the floor sometimes in the second half, him not being in the game as much, he always got a smile on his face. He's always trying to hype someone else up. That's hard to do. That's hard to do when you're in the league for so long and have been producing. From him to come out and be ready tonight it was big.”
Up next is Holmgren, who sat out last season due to injury but helped lead the Thunder to the top seed as a “second-year” rookie. A few of those wins came at the expense of the Pelicans. Oklahoma City has beaten New Orleans twice in three tries this season.
Pelicans need Jonas Valanciunas to check Chet Holmgren
Herb Jones, Dyson Daniels, and Naji Marshall will have to corral Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jonas Valanciunas should be able to use some veteran moves to checkmate rookie Chet Holmgren.
Ingram was already working on the scouting report in hopes of stealing a few games to even up the season score.
“They've had our number this year,” Ingram admitted. “We know that Shai is going to bring pressure all night on the offensive end. They've got a really good team with good defensive guys. Jaylin Williams has grown over the years. Chet is rebounding the basketball and can stretch the floor shooting the three. They have weapons. They have Isaiah Joe coming off the bench; he can shoot threes. Josh Giddey does a lot of things on the floor and knocks a lot of shots down when he plays the Pelicans.”
The biggest part of the equation, and most difficult to figure out, is if head coach Willie Green is going to play Valanciunas much. The team's starting center has logged fewer minutes in each meeting this season. The Pelicans beat the Thunder on November 1 behind 19 points and nine rebounds from Valanciunas.
He got 11 minutes in a March 26 loss. Green has been supportive of Valanciunas, complimenting the big man's professionalism whenever asked.
“(Valanciunas) has been a true professional all season long as we don't win this game without his performance tonight,” stated Green. “Through it all, he and I, we stayed communicating. The assistant coaches, they stayed communicating to him. He's always ready when you call his number. Once again, it's a blessing to have high-character professionals, high-character people like JV.”
That type of approach is why this locker room has no worries about Valanciunas being ready to battle a rookie.