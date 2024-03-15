The David Griffin-led New Orleans Pelicans front office is starting to develop a reputation for unearthing late second-round or undrafted gems. Herb Jones has been an All-Defense, better than 40% from beyond-the-arc revelation. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado provide an energy and attitude rarely found in lottery picks but definitely appreciated in the Crescent City. And their 2022 second-round draft and stash selection Karlo Matkovic is looking like the team's next big secret weapon off the bench.
The Pelicans' Matkovic development plan is paying off. The 22-year-old from Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina needs a few more years of seasoning before jumping into NBA action. Those extra reps and year of communication with the front office have made the move easier to handle. Matkovic hung around New Orleans before the NBA trade deadline but was immediately assigned to the Birmingham Squadron once his new contract was official.
According to one source's opinion, Matkovic is far too athletic for the G-League. His shooting already looks NBA-ready, it all comes down to defense as long as Willie Green is head coach.
Another Eastern Conference scout shared a belief that Matkovic would be a late-first-round pick in this year's draft. Watching his first seven games with the Squadron, it's easy to see why.
Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic investment is starting to pay off
The Pelicans play a far different style, Matkovic is in a different role, and the league's rules differ in a few big ways. Yet Matkovic's play is levels better than most of the G-League's big men.
His refined shot and sneaky-good athleticism are catching people off guard. The near-seven-foot-tall prospect averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game across all competitions with Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia). Those numbers have not taken a dip despite a mid-season change in scenery and schematics.
Matkovic logged 28 minutes against the Long Island Nets on March 12. He missed only one shot (7-8) to finish with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Pairing well with rookie Jordan Hawkins (19 points) was another good sign. Matkovic posted 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the previous game, also against the Nets. Before that was a 14-point, seven-rebound, and three-block stat line versus the Greensboro Hornets.
That consistent production has been Matkovic's calling card since coming to the United States. He is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds since joining the Squadron and is still learning the playbook. That bodes well for a Pelicans team in need of frontcourt depth next season. Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller are unrestricted free agents this summer.
Valanciunas will be hard to replace. The Pelicans will not ask Matkovic to fill those shoes immediately.
Still, Matkovic could easily provide more on-court production than Zeller or former Pelicans reserve Willy Hernangomez. It would not be too surprising to see Matkovic excel next to Zion Williamson in a role originally mapped out for Jaxson Hayes.
Karlo Matkovic gets the crowd on their feet with an alley-oop dunk to start the game off! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bD9Cpke6dt
— Birmingham Squadron (@GleagueSquadron) March 12, 2024
Matkovic has the same highlight package as Hayes thanks to his jump-out-the-gym hops. His outside shot is already more refined and Matkovic will not feel the pressure of the former lottery pick. Ironing out the defensive wrinkles is the last step to the Pelicans turning another second-rounder into a useful rotational piece.
Having another cheap secret weapon on the roster to support Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum is invaluable for a franchise trying to avoid the luxury tax for as long as possible.