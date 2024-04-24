The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder have been credited for building out deep rosters capable of weathering storms. Both small-market franchises have the feeling of young, upstart contenders after a tense Game 1 battle in the NBA Playoffs, Oklahoma City narrowly escaping with a victory.
But those NBA Finals futures are looking too far past Game 2. This series may lack for star power with Zion Williamson out injured, but it's still a slugfest that is only just getting started.
The opener of the first round shined a light on the Pelicans-Thunder matchups that matter most. Herb Jones guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the headlining title fight to keep an eye on. However, Lu Dort against Brandon Ingram appears to be the more vicious cage match.
Dort was confident yet complimentary of Ingram following the Thunder's last-second 94-92 win on Sunday.
“(Ingram) is a great player. He's going to make a lot of tough shots. It's not an easy coverage,” Dort said. “I got to be locked into the game plan. I've got to watch a lot of film. I'm just trying to make everything tough for him…My main thing is to be physical and make everything tough. I'm doing everything I can to get over screens and really stay in front of him.”
The Thunder fought through screens with purpose in Game 1, refusing to yield soft switches. Mark Daignault's game plan is to keep Oklahoma City's best defenders draped over CJ McCollum and Ingram as much as possible.
Dort accepts that challenge, knowing Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are playing in support behind him at the rim.
“I’m trying to play the same way. Can’t really think about what the ref would call or wouldn’t call. I’m just trying to play the same way…,” Dort explained. “It's tough (guarding Ingram) but I got guys behind me that got my back. Just being there, telling me what to do, and where the screen is coming from. It's not easy. Like I said, I just have to be physical and do everything I can to get over the screen and stay with my matchup.”
Pelicans need Brandon Ingram to flex offensive muscles
Willie Green's Pelicans have yet to win a game this season when they are trailing entering the fourth quarter. They are 0-24 under those cicrcumances, needing Ingram to flex some offensive muscle down the stretch to break that embarrassing streak when it matters most.
That does not mean altering the team's overall offensive approach to playing through Ingram's isolation-based, midrange-heavy style, though. Green's message to the locker room and Ingram after their hard-fought Game 1 loss was simple.
“It is not about what we need to do to free (Ingram) up. This is gonna be playoff basketball,” stressed Green. “He has got to continue to play through it, have some gamesmanship out there. He's got to go to the free-throw line a bit more because that's just what it is going to be. We're physical with them; they're physical with us…That's a part of the game. It is a part of playoff basketball.”
Ingram finished with 12 points and the Pelicans were held 23 points below their season average (115.1). Those are just the two most recent examples of how much the top-seeded Thunder take pride in personal responsibility on defense.
“It shows how hard it is to go against us,” Dort bragged. “We have really great one-on-one defenders. Guys that are willing to stay in front of a guy to get a stop. It just shows how tough our team is…This is what I’ve dreamed of. I’ve been doing this my whole career now. Just having different matchups.”
The physicality starts well before Ingram touches the ball, too.
“I'm trying to be physical the whole game. With the ball, without the ball, it's whatever. I'm going to try and be physical the whole time. It's a whole process, from him trying to get open. I'm just going to be physical and make everything tough for him…Whatever it takes to get a guy out of his rhythm, I'll do it.”
To his credit, Ingram had a quick snap response when asked about Dort's physical play after Game 1.
“Let them do it,” he said. I'll be ready.”