New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram had an injury scare in the first half of Tuesday night's game at Madison Square Garden versus the New York Knicks. Ingram exited the game and headed to the locker room after seemingly turning his ankle while trying to attack the defense of Knicks big man Jericho Sims.
Brandon Ingram went back to the Pelicans locker room after turning his ankle on this play 🙏pic.twitter.com/ho290R5ZxA
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2024
The good news for the Pelicans is that Ingram's injury doesn't seem to be serious, as he was able to return to the contest moments later.
Brandon Ingram is back on the court here in the second quarter for New Orleans. https://t.co/I7FvpPVIKx
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 28, 2024
The Pelicans entered the Knicks game already shorthanded with guard CJ McCollum ruled out for the contest because of a left ankle sprain. Without McCollum, Ingram and Zion Williamson are carrying heavier loads on offense versus the Knicks, who are also missing some key players. Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein are both sitting out the contest due to injuries.
New Orleans arrived in The Big Apple hoping to prevent a three-game skid after losing to the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls in its previous two outings, which came after a sizzling four-game win streak.
So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Ingram, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers second overall at the 2016 NBA Draft, is putting up 21.4 points, grabbing 4.9 rebounds, and dishing out 5.8 assists per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.1 percent success rate from behind the arc.
Hopefully for Ingram and the Pelicans, his ankle injury will not flare up after the Knicks game, with New Orleans having a short turnaround before playing the Indiana Pacers on the road Wednesday night.