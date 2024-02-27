The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped two straight games since initially picking up a 22-point win over the Houston Rockets coming out of the All-Star break. In a very crowded Western Conference, there is very little room for error, especially with the Pelicans being just a half-game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks for the 6-seed in the conference. Every game matters for New Orleans down the stretch run of the season, which is why Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks is a big opportunity for them to get back on track. However, Zion Williamson is dealing with a foot injury, and CJ McCollum has been battling an ankle sprain.
Could New Orleans be without two of their stars against the Knicks, who are set to play their second game in as many nights?
Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum injury status
As of Tuesday morning, Williamson and McCollum find themselves questionable to play. Zion has been on the injury report since before the All-Star break due to an ongoing left foot contusion. Although he missed a game on February 10, the former first overall pick has played in the last five games for the Pelicans. For McCollum, he has been dealing with a left ankle sprain he suffered on Feb. 23 against the Miami Heat. The veteran guard ended up missing Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls as a result.
The good news is that McCollum was able to partake in a full practice on Monday, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, it appears as if the 32-year-old guard will be ready to play in New York on Tuesday night.
Currently 34-24 on the season, the Pelicans are on pace to win 48 games, which would be the most wins they have had since the 2017-18 season. That year, they made it to the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Pelicans' star trio of Brandon Ingram, Williamson, and McCollum has been the driving force of their offense all year. In 47 games, Zion has averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the floor. For McCollum, he has averaged 18.8 points and 4.6 assists in 43 total games, shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.
Should either player end up missing Tuesday night's game against the Knicks, the Pelicans will immediately turn to Trey Murphy III and rookie Jordan Hawkins for offensive production. It is worth noting that the team will be without Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado for this game against New York. Both players were suspended by the league for an altercation that occurred this past Friday against the Miami Heat.
While both Williamson and McCollum are questionable to play, all signs point towards the Pelicans having their starting group available for this matchup with the Knicks.