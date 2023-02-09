New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point.

Remember when Morant declared that he believes their biggest problem in the NBA is the Boston Celtics and that he doesn’t see any team stopping them in the West? Well, that should change now with Durant joining forces with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to form a scary Big 4 in Arizona.

Plenty of teams have loaded up in the West as well, with the Los Angeles Lakers pulling off a three-team trade that landed them D’Angelo Russell earlier on Wednesday. The Dallas Mavericks shouldn’t be forgotten as well after they acquired Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn.

With all the trades that have been recorded so far and in light of Durant’s return to the West, McCollum couldn’t stop himself from hilariously claiming that it all happened because Morant said the Grizzlies are not worried about the conference.

This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023

Of course CJ McCollum is just trolling Ja Morant here, but to be fair, it will be interesting to see how the Grizzlies youngster will react to the increased competition out West.

He’ll likely give another confident answer, but then again, Morant and the Grizzlies will have to walk the talk now. Memphis is currently second in the conference while the Suns are fifth, albeit just four games behind them.