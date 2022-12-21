By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

If you didn’t know by now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are a confident, gritty group. They play extremely hard every night and have no shortage of swagger on the floor. Ja himself has said time and time again that he believed they would’ve won it all last season if it wasn’t for his injury in the West Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Well this time around, Morant isn’t even doubting his team’s ability to go all the way in 2023.

Speaking to Malika Andrews of ESPN, the Grizzlies PG said no one in the West even worries him. The only team who poses a threat is the 22-9 Boston Celtics. Via ClutchPoints:

Malika Andrews: “Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?'”

Ja Morant: “The Celtics”

“No one in the West?”

“Nah, I’m fine in the West.”

Bold as can be from Ja. Right now, Memphis is tied for first with the Denver Nuggets at 19-11. The New Orleans Pelicans are one group who are actually looking like a possible dark horse with Zion Williamson back, while the Phoenix Suns are always dangerous in the playoffs, too. And while the Warriors are struggling, they can’t be overlooked either. That’s if Steve Kerr figures out that bench unit.

The Grizzlies are a very, very strong team though and Morant knows it. They’re stout defensively, arguably the most athletic squad around, and Ja and Desmond Bane are proving to be one of the best duos in the West. With a lethal starting five and a deep bench, the sky is the limit for Memphis.

And by the sounds of it, Ja Morant isn’t expecting anything less than a trip to the NBA Finals. He clearly expects to see the C’s there, too.