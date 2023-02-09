The first major domino of the 2023 NBA trade deadline fell on Wednesday, a full day ahead of the actual deadline and it sure was a blockbuster. The Los Angeles Lakers had been rumored to be shopping Russell Westbrook as recently as this past weekend when Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Minnesota Timberwolves had been rumored to be shopping D’Angelo Russell. The Utah Jazz were rumored to be shopping Mike Conley at the NBA trade deadline. With a major combination of players and draft picks being shipped around in this trade, here’s a breakdown of how each team fared.

1. Los Angeles Lakers: A-

With the season slowly starting to spiral out of reach, the Lakers had to make a move at the NBA trade deadline. Although the deal doesn’t net a superstar like Irving, it is still a good trade for the Lakers and it provides them with quality players to make a second-half season push. The Russell Westbrook experiment just didn’t work out and it was time to move on. In D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers get a quality starter, one they’re familiar with as they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft. This season, Russell has been averaging 17.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. His arrival allows the Lakers to move either Patrick Beverley or Dennis Schroder to the bench.

That’s not all the Lakers got in this NBA trade deadline deal, however. They will also be receiving Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. That’s a solid get for a team that has struggled to find consistency off their bench and in the rotation. Beasley has had his name mentioned as a possible Sixth Man of the Year candidate and his numbers with the Jazz were solid despite a drop in field goal efficiency. He was averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.9 percent from the field. A career 38 percent shooter from distance, Beasley will bring some much-needed shooting to the Lakers. Vanderbilt has developed into one of the best backup centers in the NBA. He can be slotted in at the starting center position and allow Anthony Davis to move to power forward, he can play center alongside LeBron James at power forward in smaller lineups, or he can play power forward himself. With 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, he’s an upgrade from any bigs the Lakers had outside of Davis and Thomas Bryant.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves: B

For whatever reason, the Wolves were looking to move on from D’Angelo Russell. Well they got their wish. Luckily for them, the return isn’t so bad. Mike Conley Jr. was one of the most talked about names leading up to the NBA trade deadline. If the Wolves were looking for a point guard replacement who can run the team, then they got their player. Conley may not be the biggest name in this trade, but he is still a quality veteran capable of helping a team, he still has some game left in the tank. This season, Conley had been averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point range. He is not the shot creator that Russell is and his efficiency wasn’t as good as Russell’s this season either. But the Timberwolves have a clear cut No. 1 option in Anthony Edwards. Mike Conley just needs to play off him and get him the ball.

The Timberwolves are also picking up Nickeil Walker-Alexander in the deal. He is a decent player but it’s not clear as to where he fits in with the Wolves at this point. They have arguably better options already on the roster at backup point guard and shooting guard. Essentially he’s just a filler who can provide some decent depth if needed.

3. Utah Jazz: A

Although the Jazz received Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones in this NBA trade deadline deal, the real prize for them is the first round pick they acquired from the Lakers and that’s why this grade is as high as it is. That was their sole option was to potentially clear out salary while bringing back draft capital. They did get Russell Westbrook in this NBA trade deadline move but it’s expected he will receive a buyout. Neither Toscano-Anderson nor Jones are expected to contribute much to the Jazz. When Danny Ainge was running the Boston Celtics, acquiring draft picks was his specialty and he’s back at it now in charge of the Jazz.