The New Orleans Pelicans were dealt a major blow over the weekend with the news that Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his attempts to get back on to the court. They were hit with another blow on Sunday when it was revealed that guard CJ McCollum is now on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as questionable with an ankle sprain as per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com.

CJ McCollum listed as questionable to play in Monday's game at Oklahoma City. #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/303EMMkLvspic.twitter.com/ND5QyJLhUL — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 12, 2023

Zion Williamson was first sidelined at the beginning of January and the Pelicans have been in a free-fall since then. They have lost 14 of their last 19 games. They were once first place in the Western Conference and now they have slipped down to seventh in the West with a record of 29-28. If CJ McCollum is unable to play for an extended period of time, the Pelicans risk slipping farther in the standings.

McCollum is in his first full season with the Pelicans after arriving last season in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum proved invaluable to a young Pelicans team as they made the playoffs as the eighth seed and pushed the Phoenix Suns to a tough six games in the first round. This season McCollum has been averaging 21.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists with shooting splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

McCollum has been one of the most durable players for the Pelicans this season that has seen multiple injuries from various players.