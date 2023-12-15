The Pelicans currently have some concerns over Zion Williamson's injury designation.

Since falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans have rattled off two straight double-digit wins. With their entire core group healthy and on the court, it appears as if the Pelicans are beginning to put things together, especially after Zion Williamson recorded a season-high 36 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league's best defensive team. However, Williamson has not played since this massive performance on Monday due to a sprained ankle. Once again, Zion has landed on the team's injury report ahead of their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. This has left everyone asking: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Zion Williamson's injury status vs. Hornets

Perhaps one of the most athletic players in the league, Zion Williamson is one of those players everyone wants to see take the court. The problem with Zion is the fact that he can't stay healthy and remain on the floor. After missing Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards, the Pelicans star is once again on the injury report.

Williamson is currently listed as questionable to play against the Hornets due to what the team is calling a left ankle sprain. The good news for New Orleans is that Zion was present at shootaround on Friday morning and was in good spirits, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory.

In a total of 20 games this season, Williamson has averaged 22.9 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the floor. Zion and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players averaging at least 22 points per game while shooting at least 58 percent from the floor this season.

Should Zion be ruled out for the second straight game, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall figure to be the two players who would see their roles increase the most. Murphy has recorded at least 10 points in five straight games since returning from preseason knee surgery and recently recorded a season-high 27 points on 6-of-7 shooting from deep with Williamson out of the lineup.

So, when it comes to his injury and the question of if Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer remains to be determined. The Pelicans will provide an update on the star's status closer to the start of the game.