Jrue Holiday has established himself as one of the NBA's toughest defenders. For the last four seasons, he's been among the top vote-getters for the Defensive Player of the Year award, peaking at No. 6 last year. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that while on Podcast P with Paul George, Holiday's advice for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is that he needs to step up his game on the defensive end among other things.

“I think Zion is one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen. Athletic ability, how he can get to the rim by people, and I feel like sometimes It's about fit, and maybe I don’t know if they have to adjust the fit to him down there, or maybe slide out and have a different fit with somebody else. But I feel like he needs a change in some kind of way because he is promising, bro.

“At least when I had him as a rookie, it was amazing; that's just what he was capable of. They talk about the weight gain and doing all that, but I’ve seen him at 280, 290 still above the rim.”

Holiday continued by discussing how he would influence Williamson if he were his coach.

“For one, for him, I’d have him play a little more defense. That’s not a knock on him, I think that would make him the talent that he is, it would elevate his game. Offensively I think he’s got it, I think he does what he’s supposed to do. I think his play for other people is that he gets to the rim and gets to the free throw line, but I think for me, if he challenged himself defensively and his teammates saw that, I feel like they would follow.”

Now in his sixth season, Williamson has only played six games this year. The latest NBA rumors are swirling that Williamson will be traded ahead of the deadline.

Pelicans need to blow it all up

At 4-17, it's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to hit the reset button. As injuries have derailed Williamson's career, so will they limit the power forward's trade value, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

In Brett Siegel's latest NBA Power Rankings, he has New Orleans down one slot to No. 29.

“The New Orleans Pelicans have lost eight straight games. Even with Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum back, the Pelicans don't look to be a threat because they look like a team whose souls have been snatched from their bodies. Ultimately, the Pelicans look unamused and lack the intensity needed to win in this league. At 4-17, it isn't impossible for them to turn things around and become a play-in team in the Western Conference, but the Pelicans don't seem to want to fight anymore.”

The Pelicans are in Atlanta to face the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.