When you think of the Orlando Magic, you immediately think of Paolo Banchero — the team's first overall pick in 2022 who recently made his first All-Star appearance a season ago. In the Western Conference, many people still think about James Harden when the Houston Rockets are brought up in conversations. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Magic and Rockets were viewed as two younger teams that could potentially take that next step, but to envision them as championship contenders would've been deemed crazy talk. Well, here we are approaching the holiday season with Orlando and Houston at the top of the NBA power rankings.

The Magic have suffered just one loss since Nov. 8 and that came on the road against a gritty Los Angeles Clippers team. Even that loss proves what kind of season it has been to this point, as the Clippers were another team many expected to majorly regress without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who continues to battle knee injuries. Orlando is 12-1 in their last 13 games, and they have found a plethora of success without Banchero on the court.

Banchero has not played since Oct. 30 after enduring a torn oblique. Without the All-Star forward, it appeared as if the Magic would take a step back, and they did by losing each of the first four games without the former No. 1 pick on the court. Franz Wagner and head coach Jamahl Mosley have steadied the ship, and all of a sudden, the Magic are just two full games behind the Boston Celtics for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

This team's stifling defense has paved the way for success, and their ability to get to the free-throw line to control the tempo of games has really thrown opposing teams off. To keep things simple, the rest of the league looks out of rhythm when they play Orlando at the moment. When Banchero gets back, this team will only get better with their newfound depth.

In Houston, Ime Udoka is once again proving that he is one of the better head coaches in the NBA. The Rockets have only lost two of their last 12 games, recently picking up two big overtime victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike many young teams still forging their identities, this Rockets group led by 22-year-old center Alperen Sengun has shown a ton of resilience late in games. They are disciplined and also another fantastic defensive team, which is why they are right at the top of the West standings.

Although the mainstream media wants to keep talking about the struggles of teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, perhaps it is time to start giving the Magic and Rockets the love they deserve. After all, they have proven to be better than those larger market disappointments, hence their spots at the top of the NBA power rankings.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 18-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L11), at ATL (L16), vs. BOS (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (12/3), vs. DEN (12/5), at CHA (12/7), at MIA (12/8)

Back-to-back losses against the Atlanta Hawks leave the Cleveland Cavaliers scratching their heads. The Hawks are nothing special, and they are the only team that the Washington Wizards, who are last in the NBA power rankings (spoiler alert), have defeated. Somehow, Atlanta picked up two straight double-digit victories over Donovan Mitchell and Co. this past week, eventually leading to the Cavs getting a four-point win over the Celtics. It is weird how this stuff works sometimes, but that's just the NBA!

Cleveland holds the top spot in the NBA power rankings due to their high-octane offense. When Darius Garland records at least 20 points and five assists, the Cavs are 8-1 overall. This is not a coincidence, as Garland is one of the keys to the Cavaliers unlocking their full offensive brilliance. Big man Evan Mobley is equally as important given the confidence Kenny Atkinson has instilled in him to lead the frontcourt. As a team, the Cavs rank first in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and scoring.

2. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 16-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W22), at CHI (W9), at CLE (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/2), vs. DET (12/4), vs. MIL (12/6), vs. MEM (12/7)

It appeared the Celtics were ready to reclaim their No. 1 spot in the NBA power rankings, but then they fell on the road against the Cavaliers. At 16-4 on the season, Boston is right where they want to be, especially with Kristaps Porzingis returning and looking like he has not missed a beat. Once again, this is the most complete team in the league, which is why many believe the C's will be back in the NBA Finals with a chance to defend their recent championship. With Jayson Tatum elevating his play to new heights, back-to-back titles are a possibility.

Tatum looks even better with Porzingis on the floor than without him, as the 26-year-old has averaged 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three-point range over his last three games. Between their efficient offense and hard-nosed defense late in games, it is hard to look at the Celtics and not think this is the best team in the NBA.

3. Orlando Magic (+2)

Record: 15-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W11), vs. CHI (W14), at BKN (W23), at BKN (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (12/3), at PHI (12/4), at PHI (12/6), vs. PHX (12/8)

Not enough good things can be said about the job Jamahl Mosley has done with the Magic. Mosley should easily be at the front of the list for Coach of the Year right now simply because of how in sync this young Magic team looks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cory Joseph, and Gary Harris also deserve a lot of credit here for being the veteran leaders of this locker room and steering the team in the right direction from a mental approach. Losing isn't something associated with Orlando anymore, and the fact that they are winning without Banchero tells the tale of this group.

The Magic are a relentless defensive team that limits possessions and shot selection. Between their length at every position and poise, Orlando doesn't give opposing teams enough time to beat them. One missed shot can easily turn into a bucket on the other end, and the Magic's pace of play tends to disrupt the style of many teams around the league. Now that Wendell Carter Jr. is back, the Magic have the length they need to compete at the top of the East standings with the Cavs and Celtics.

4. Houston Rockets (+2)

Record: 15-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W6), at PHI (W7), vs. OKC (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/3), at GSW (12/5), at LAC (12/8)

Aside from being a terrific defensive team given their length and athleticism, the Rockets have proven to be the league's best team when it comes to crashing the glass. Houston currently ranks first in every team rebounding metric, and they are led by do-it-all big man Alperen Sengun. As of right now, Sengun is third in double-doubles (15) and tied for fifth in triple-doubles (3). The sky's the limit for this 22-year-old.

Overcoming overtime thrillers against the Timberwolves and 76ers proves that this young Rockets team has what it takes to compete at a high level in the Western Conference. Their ability to fight every possession is what is their most impressive aspect. What the Rockets don't have in three-point shooting is made up by their ability to create second- and third-chance scoring opportunities by attacking rebounds. With seven players averaging double-digit scoring marks, the Rockets have what they need to return to the playoffs.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Record: 15-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W21), at GSW (W4), at LAL (W8), at HOU (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/3), at TOR (12/5), at NOP (12/7)

If it weren't for a road loss to the Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder would've seen a perfect 4-0 record this past week and continue what would've been a five-game win streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to soar in the absence of Chet Holmgren, as he averaged 35.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds over the team's last four games. Although there is still no timetable for Holmgren's absence, the good news for Oklahoma City is that Isaiah Hartenstein is back.

The newly added big man has made his presence felt in a Thunder uniform, as he has recorded a double-double in all five of his games thus far. After some tough matchups with Western Conference foes, the Thunder will face an easy week against three teams in the bottom six of the NBA power rankings.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

Record: 14-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W25), vs. DET (W20), vs. NOP (W11), vs. IND (W15)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (12/3), vs. SAC (12/5), at BOS (12/7), at WAS (12/8)

The Memphis Grizzlies are the only team to rank inside the top six in terms of offensive and defensive rating. Even with Ja Morant missing time, as well as others on this roster, the Grizzlies have maintained success due to their depth and efficiency across the board. Eight players are averaging at least 10 points per game right now in Memphis, and they are shooting 48.8 percent from the floor as a team, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins once again has his team fighting every possession defensively and looking to convert their opponents' turnovers into easy scoring opportunities at the other end. Now that Morant is back on the floor, the Grizzlies can begin to look whole and prove that they can be contending threats in the West. Tests against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics on the road will paint a clearer picture of how good this Memphis team is.

7. Golden State Warriors (-4)

Record: 12-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (L8), vs. OKC (L4), at PHX (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (12/3), vs. HOU (12/5), vs. MIN (12/6), vs. MIN (12/8)

A 10-2 start for the Golden State Warriors has rapidly turned south. The Dubs have lost five of their last seven games not only because of their second-half collapses but because their deficiencies on offense are beginning to catch up to them. Over their last seven games, the Warriors have averaged 107.3 points per game. So far, this team is averages 116.2 points per game this season. An 8.9-point differential in scoring tells the tale of what has transpired with Golden State over the last two weeks.

The tough stretch continues for the Warriors, as matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Rockets offer opportunities to fix their recent mistakes. Stephen Curry can't be the only factor on offense, so Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski must step up if the Warriors are to reclaim their spot at the top of the Western Conference.

8. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

Record: 13-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W10), vs. NYK (W15), at UTA (W12), at POR (W6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/3), at WAS (12/5), at TOR (12/7)

Klay Thompson has missed four straight games with a foot injury. Luka Doncic recently returned after a five-game hiatus due to a wrist injury. Kyrie Irving is also banged up and missed his second game of the season on Sunday. Even with all of these minor ailments, the Dallas Mavericks are 8-1 in their last nine games, picking up double-digit victories in five of these eight victories.

To this point, the story for Dallas has been the play of secondary talents like PJ Washington and Naji Marshall. These two have helped elevate the Mavs to becoming an elite-level offensive team, and they open up more space on the floor for both Doncic and Irving because of the scoring that has come from them. Marshall has been incredible recently, scoring 20 points in four of his last five games.

9. Phoenix Suns (+5)

Record: 11-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W27), vs. BKN (L10), vs. GSW (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/3), at NOP (12/5), at MIA (12/7), at ORL (12/8)

With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal returning to the floor, the Phoenix Suns proved that they are a force in the West with statement wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Warriors. However, a puzzling loss at home to a tough-minded Brooklyn Nets team still shows the flaws that exist in Phoenix. At times, this group looks extremely vulnerable defensively, which the Nets exploited very well. As a team, the Suns rank just 22nd in defensive rating, with a point differential of -0.7 overall. The Suns and Lakers are the only teams in the league above .500 with a negative point differential.

While this team is still looking to climb out of the hole they put themselves in without Durant and Beal, the good news is that Devin Booker has seemed to snap out of his recent funk, averaging 29.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over his last four games. As long as their All-Star trio is healthy, the Suns should be able to fix their underwhelming point differential.

10. New York Knicks (+1)

Record: 12-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W27), at DAL (L15), at CHA (W1), vs. NOP (W33)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (12/3), vs. CHA (12/5), vs. DET (12/7)

When the New York Knicks have 33-point victories like they did over the New Orleans Pelicans, or even 27-point statement wins on the road against the Denver Nuggets, they look like one of the best teams in the league. Then there are the hiccups that have existed this year for the Knicks, like a 15-point road loss in Dallas or a one-point win in Charlotte. The Knicks have won four straight conference games, yet inconsistencies that lie on the defensive end of the floor are a concern for this group.

Offense changes every game based on who is playing. What doesn't change is defensive effort and tendencies. That is what forged the Knicks' identity over the last few seasons and turned them into a championship contender. While they can still get to this point, New York looks like a shell of the defensive team they were a season ago when they were on the doorsteps of the Eastern Conference Finals. A massive chance for New York to prove themselves will take shape on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden when the Magic come to town for the final NBA Cup group stage game. A win not only moves the Knicks up the NBA power rankings, but it puts them in the knockout round of the tournament.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (-3)

Record: 13-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L32), at WAS (W25), at MIN (L1), vs. DEN (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (12/3), vs. MIN (12/4), vs. HOU (12/8)

The LA Clippers continue to be one of the most overlooked and thought-over teams in the league. James Harden has done a fantastic job of keeping the Clippers in games, yet nobody wants to give Ty Lue's squad the credit they deserve. Offensively, there is nothing special about this team other than Harden's passing and ability to get to the free-throw line. However, they may just be the most gritty defensive team in the league. Grit and toughness lead to turnovers, which leads to easy scoring opportunities for LA at the other end of the floor. That is the Clippers' identity right now.

12. Denver Nuggets (-5)

Record: 10-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L27), at UTA (W19), at LAC (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (12/3), at CLE (12/5), at WAS (12/7), at ATL (12/8)

Inconsistent play on both ends of the floor continue to threaten the Nuggets' chances of finding overall success this season. Nikola Jokic has been great and is well on his way to yet another MVP award should he stay healthy, but the MVP's supporting cast is letting him down. This team hasn't won back-to-back games in over three weeks, and Denver is allowing the seventh-most points per game. At the same time, the Nuggets rank third in three-point shooting percentage, which is their only offensive identity outside of giving the ball to Jokic and letting him go to work.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

Record: 12-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L27), at SAS (W18), vs. OKC (L8), at UTA (W1)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (12/2), at MIA (12/4), at ATL (12/6), vs. POR (12/8)

A 27-point loss to the Suns knocked the defending NBA Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers out of contention for a knockout stage spot. Although they are 12-8 on the season, the Lakers face a ton of question marks as a group. LeBron James isn't the same scorer he was for this team a season ago, and it may not be an overstatement to call Los Angeles the worst defensive team in the league. What we've seen from this team on defense has been horrid at times, especially when it looks like Anthony Davis is playing one-on-five at times. Dalton Knecht has been the only bright spot for the Lakers, as he is starting to put together a legitimate Rookie of the Year case.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (+4)

Record: 10-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W3), vs. WAS (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (12/3), vs. ATL (12/4), at BOS (12/6), at BKN (12/8)

One of the biggest risers in the NBA power rankings is the Milwaukee Bucks. Believe it or not, Milwaukee is now a game above .500 on the season, just one of five teams in the East with this distinction. Damian Lillard has done his part to put the Bucks in a position to win, but the heroics of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his determination to see his team succeed have been the difference as of late. Giannis looks like the MVP of the league right now, as he has carried the Bucks to this point. This team's six-game win streak is tied for the longest active streak in the league with the Grizzlies and Magic.

15. San Antonio Spurs (-2)

Record: 11-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W13), vs. LAL (L18), at SAC (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (12/3), vs. CHI (12/5), vs. SAC (12/6), vs. NOP (12/8)

Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes are not the same players they were earlier in their respective careers, yet these two veterans have helped set a standard for the San Antonio Spurs. This younger team in the West has won five of their last six games and wins against the likes of the Warriors, Thunder, and Kings can't be overlooked. The Spurs are starting to form themselves into a legitimate threat, and of course, nobody wants to play them with Victor Wembanyama evolving into an All-Star talent. Between their passing and ability to get to the free-throw line, the Spurs are a sneaky team in the top half of the NBA power rankings.

16. Atlanta Hawks (+5)

Record: 10-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L10), at CLE (W11), vs. CLE (W16), at CHA (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (12/2), at MIL (12/4), vs. LAL (12/6), vs. DEN (12/8)

Out of nowhere, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers in back-to-back games. This team finds themselves on a three-game win streak for the first time all season because they are finally whole. Trae Young is the team's main offensive weapon, but the core identity of this Hawks team revolves around players like De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. All four of these young talents possess length and athleticism that can give opposing teams headaches due to the mismatches they cause. It will be interesting to see what this group can do against their upcoming foes, especially the Lakers and Nuggets who possess their own length.

17. Brooklyn Nets (+7)

Record: 9-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W8), at PHX (W10), vs. ORL (L23), vs. ORL (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (12/2), vs. IND (12/4), vs. MIL (12/8)

The most dangerous team in the NBA power rankings that finds themselves below .500 on the season is Jordi Fernandez's Brooklyn Nets. Entering the year, the Nets were expected to be rebuilding and tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Well, while they may be rebuilding, this team is doing so competitively and with force. To keep things simple, the Nets are just a tough-minded team that doesn't care who they play on any given night. With no key star, Brooklyn spreads the ball around on offense, making them unpredictable on a nightly basis. Recent road wins over the Warriors and Suns have made the Nets 6-1 against the Western Conference this season.

18. Sacramento Kings (-2)

Record: 9-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L21), at MIN (W11), at POR (L9), vs. SAS (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (12/3), at MEM (12/5), at SAS (12/6), vs. UTA (12/8)

The Sacramento Kings continue to trend in the wrong direction, especially now that DeMar DeRozan is again on the injury report with a nagging back issue. Nothing has seemed to go right for the Kings this season, as the story about this team once again revolves around the idea of them struggling to close out games in the fourth quarter. Mike Brown's team has lost seven of their last nine games, and surprisingly enough, their offense is struggling outside of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. More specifically, Keegan Murray needs to step up for this team to change their recent misfortunes, as the young forward is only averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 27.4 percent from three-point range this season.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4)

Record: 9-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L6), vs. SAC (L11), vs. LAC (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (12/2), at LAC (12/4), at GSW (12/6), at GSW (12/8)

Another Western Conference team that is struggling this year is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards continues to be a one-man show in Minneapolis. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have been extremely inconsistent since arriving from the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Chemistry takes time to build, but the Timberwolves are starting to run out of time. More importantly, this team and Edwards are beginning to run out of patience. Unless Randle and DiVincenzo can play better, this team will struggle since Rudy Gobert isn't helping the cause whatsoever in the paint.

20. Miami Heat (-3)

Record: 9-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L3), at CHA (W4), vs. TOR (W10), at TOR (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (12/2), vs. LAL (12/4), vs. PHX (12/7), vs. CLE (12/8)

This season has been one step forward, and two steps backward for the Miami Heat. Each time it appears as if a win will springboard the Heat in the right direction, this group is unable to seize momentum. That is what occurred recently when Miami defeated the Toronto Raptors by 10 points, only to lose to the same team in their next game by three points. The Heat are as even and average as they come this season. They are 9-9 overall, 4-4 at home, and 5-5 on the road. Still, the Heat are in sixth place in the East.

21. Indiana Pacers (-2)

Record: 9-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W4), vs. POR (W7), vs. DET (L24), at MEM (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (12/3), at BKN (12/4), at CHI (12/6), vs. CHA (12/8)

A three-game win streak against some of the worst teams in the league was followed up by two losses to the Detroit Pistons and Grizzlies for the Indiana Pacers. As good as they can be at times offensively, the Pacers can't stop any team on defense. There is no reason to panic in Indianapolis, but there is reason to be concerned about this group not looking as together as they were a season ago when they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Given how bad the East is, the Pacers still have plenty of time to figure things out. Then again, the Pacers are now a bottom 10 team in the NBA power rankings.

22. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Record: 9-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W2), at MEM (L20), at IND (W24), vs. PHI (L15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (12/3), at BOS (12/4), at NYK (12/7)

If the Detroit Pistons can defeat the Bucks at home on Tuesday, they will win their group in the NBA Cup and advance to the knockout rounds. What a story this would be for the Pistons, who won just 14 games a season ago. Detroit is already at nine wins this year, and JB Bickerstaff has done a great job of building this team's identity and not worrying about how other teams play. The Pistons have a vision and so far, they have exceeded expectations set forth for them this year. Tuesday night's game in Detroit will be the biggest game the Pistons have had in years.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

Record: 8-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L25), at IND (L7), vs. SAC (W9), vs. DAL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/3), vs. UTA (12/6), at LAL (12/8)

It appears as if a small hot streak for the Portland Trail Blazers has fizzled out. Jerami Grant is now hurt for this group, and rookie standout big man Donovan Clingan will be sidelined due to a knee sprain. If they could ever be at full strength, the Blazers could have a chance to be competitive and grow in the Western Conference. Until then, they are nothing more than a bottom 10 team in the NBA power rankings. Portland currently ranks third in offensive rebounding and fifth in blocks.

24. Chicago Bulls (-4)

Record: 8-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W19), at ORL (L14), vs. BOS (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/2), at SAS (12/5), vs. IND (12/6), vs. PHI (12/8)

Over the course of a 48-minute game, the Chicago Bulls are averaging 104.5 possessions, the most in the league. This up-tempo offense for Billy Donovan's crew has taken some teams out of their comfort zone at times, yet the Bulls are among the worst defensive teams in the league. When you play fast but can't stop your opponents from scoring, transition offense doesn't matter much. The 124.2 points per game average that the Bulls are surrendering to their opponents ranks last in the NBA.

25. Toronto Raptors (+1)

Record: 6-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L2), at NOP (W26), at MIA (L10), vs. MIA (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/3), vs. OKC (12/5), vs. DAL (12/7)

Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett have looked like a two-man team for the Toronto Raptors in recent weeks. What is impressive is that despite Immanuel Quickley and other key talents being sidelined, the Raptors have won four of their last seven games. If this team can become whole again, they could make some noise during the back half of the 2024-25 season. However, the Raptors will undoubtedly be busy on the trade market since they are rebuilding and continuing to search for future assets.

26. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

Record: 6-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L11), vs. MIA (L4), vs. NYK (L1), vs. ATL (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (12/3), at NYK (12/5), vs. CLE (12/7), at IND (12/8)

LaMelo Ball is going to be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a calf strain. Without Ball, it's hard to envision the Charlotte Hornets being able to find success. At the same time, they have lost their last three games by a combined eight points. Brandon Miller has led the way offensively, and the Hornets have been playing a lot better defensively lately. If they can keep up this intensity and cut down on turnovers, then Charlotte will pull off some surprising upsets moving forward.

27. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

Record: 4-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L7), at DET (W15)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (12/3), vs. ORL (12/4), vs. ORL (12/6), at CHI (12/8)

It is officially do-or-die season for the Philadelphia 76ers. At 4-14, the Sixers find themselves at the bottom of the NBA power rankings because Joel Embiid isn't playing and this team is one of the most dysfunctional groups in the league. They will probably admit this top after every detail of their team-only meeting got out to the media like it was gossip being spread in the high-school lunchroom. The 76ers must start stringing together wins, otherwise they will be a play-in tournament team at best.

28. Utah Jazz (-1)

Record: 4-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L13), vs. DEN (L19), vs. DAL (L12), vs. LAL (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/3), at POR (12/6), at SAC (12/8)

If Will Hardy hadn't called a timeout with seconds left on the clock, the Utah Jazz would've defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Collin Sexton's game-winner. Unfortunately, Hardy's timeout stole this win from his team, and the Jazz have now lost four straight and eight of their last nine overall. There isn't much to say about the Jazz other than that draft picks will be coming ahead of the trade deadline. This team will remain at the bottom of the NBA power rankings for the rest of the season barring a massive change.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Record: 4-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L4), vs. TOR (L26), at MEM (L11), at NYK (L33)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (12/2), vs. PHX (12/5), vs. OKC (12/7), at SAS (12/8)

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost eight straight games. Even with Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum back, the Pelicans don't look to be a threat because they look like a team whose souls have been snatched from their bodies. Ultimately, the Pelicans look unamused and lack the intensity needed to win in this league. At 4-17, it isn't impossible for them to turn things around and become a play-in team in the Western Conference, but the Pelicans don't seem to want to fight anymore. A 33-point loss to the Knicks paints this picture, as the Pelicans trailed by 29 points at halftime, only scoring 28 points through the first two quarters of Sunday's game.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 2-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L19), vs. LAC (L25), at MIL (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (12/3), vs. DAL (12/5), vs. DEN (12/7), vs. MEM (12/8)

What else do we say about the Washington Wizards at this point? The Wizards have lost 14 consecutive games, recently going winless in November. Can Washington and Kyle Kuzma make it two straight months without a win? Well, it certainly looks like they will be starting December with a string of losses, as the Wizards' next four games will be against four teams inside the top 12 of the NBA power rankings.