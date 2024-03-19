The feud between the New Orleans Pelicans and Stephen A. Smith is taking on yet another chapter. The team is lashing back at Smith for claiming the franchise lied about his stats while a college basketball player.
Stephen A says we lied about his stats but the stats came from his own show 🤔 https://t.co/qXhkM1xIea pic.twitter.com/JBxSBmauY7
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 19, 2024
ONGOING FEUD
The drama between these two parties started several weeks ago, when Smith made some comments on television about Pelicans center Zion Williamson. Smith criticized Williamson for his weight, which spurred the Pelicans to take some shots at Smith, and post his college statistics while he was a college player at Winston-Salem State University. Smith put up underwhelming stats at the school, averaging 1.5 points per game during the 1990-91 season.
Smith responded to that post on social media, by giving a shout out to some of the people who work for the Pelicans franchise. That wasn't the end of this saga, as the two sides seem to show no signs of wearing down at all. The ongoing feud certainly provides a lot of entertainment, but it also seems a bit juvenile.
Smith has made a name for himself over the years with dramatic and theatrical outbursts on television, and that is certainly part of his charm. Smith seems to have some type of beef with Williamson, as the two parties have been involved in one another's public lives for quite some time. Time will tell how this all plays out.
The Pelicans are 41-26 on the season, and Williamson is averaging 23 points for the team. New Orleans next plays the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The game tips off at 7:30 Eastern. The Nets are 26-42.