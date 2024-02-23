The New Orleans Pelicans' social media department is prepared to go to war with Stephen A. Smith and are using the First Take star's past as a means to do it. In retaliation to Smith's latest rant about Zion Williamson's weight, the team's X account compiled a lowlight reel of the pundit's athletic follies.
During the video, which includes an air ball 3-pointer, his infamous first pitch and his college basketball stats, Smith's brutal critique of former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown can be heard in the background. The Pelicans literally use his own words against him in this vengeance-filled post.
flock it, Stephen A. Smith highlights. pic.twitter.com/jWdaEBeTis
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 23, 2024
A lot of thought clearly went into this roasting, but New Orleans has to know this will only stir more emotion inside Smith. He particularly took umbrage with the Pelicans using a graphic that showed his stats from his senior season at Winston Salem State University. This is nothing new for Smith, who again cited a serious knee injury as the reason he couldn't get on the court.
The former journalist and current television personality also had some harsh words about the Pelicans' playoff aspirations. “Can’t wait to see y’all in April,” he quote tweeted the team. “May and June? We won’t even go there! Good Luck! Tell my boys…Coach {Willie} Green and CJ {McCollum} I’m always rooting for them.”
Will Zion Williamson, Pelicans prove Stephen A. Smith wrong?
New Orleans (34-22) is only five and a half games out of first place after winning eight of its last nine contests. Zion Williamson has emerged as a more reliable offensive option during the run, scoring 27 or more points three times in his last four outings. Rebounding remains an issue, however.
The 23-year-old is averaging 5.4 boards per game, down more than 1.5 per game from last year's total. His improved attendance– has played in 45 of 56 possible games– is of course encouraging to see, but Williamson must find a consistent intensity if this group is going to morph into a genuine championship contender.
Until he recaptures his best form, the weight conversation is going to persist. Such a topic will inevitably be attributed as the cause of his injury problems, fair or not. The two-time All-Star can only focus on honing his own game and physique while blocking out any distractions.
Leading the Pelicans to a deep run in the postseason is the best response he can make to his critics, and the only one that will probably be accepted. Besides, someone already has his back against the detractors judging by this latest social media troll job.