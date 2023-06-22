Veteran sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in criticizing adult film star Moriah Mills after she threatened to release her homemade adult film tape with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

For those who missed it, Mills recently took to Twitter to encourage the Pelicans to part ways with Williamson as his name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors. The entertainment personality said that she will release her “sex tapes” with the superstar forward, a move that many believe is her way to ruin Williamson's career. By making such threats, it appears Mills wants to scare the Pels and force them to move Zion so they no longer have to deal with the PR nightmare that could come their way.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone. [NBA], [Pelicans] trade him now he doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans!!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills wrote on Twitter before her account was suspended for the threat.

In response to the Moriah Mills' message, Smith questioned her intentions, emphasizing that stuff like that shouldn't have been publicized in the first place. The ESPN sports analyst also said that it makes no sense for the Pelicans to trade Williamson due to such threats from the adult film star, noting that their relationship was a private thing and shouldn't be an issue that affects his basketball career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zion should be TRADED because of his alleged off-court bedroom activity? That makes NO sense. pic.twitter.com/6iltf56mgN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 21, 2023

Of course if true, it's not a good look for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. The last thing New Orleans wants is an off-court distraction. However, as Stephen A. Smith said, such personal matters should be handled privately and there's no need to drag the public in the mess that both parties are involved in.

Zion has yet to address the accusations, though he and his camp might want to try to resolve it sooner rather than later.